Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Indonesian Presence Without Local Employees: Minister

September 20, 2023 | 3:43 pm
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch carrying Starlink satellites on its 6-14 Mission from Cape Canaveral Space force Station Launch Complex 40 is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, over the downtown Cocoa Beach, Fla., skyline. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)
Jakarta. Starlink, the global satellite internet provider owned by American business magnate Elon Musk, has established a company in Indonesia. However, a senior official revealed on Wednesday that the company's workforce does not include local employees.

The local unit is named PT Starlink Services Indonesia, but according to Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi, it currently offers over-the-top services that do not require the employment of local staff.

Budi told the Detik news website that the government is in negotiations with Starlink regarding the hiring of local workers. He said the American company "must comply with existing regulations in Indonesia."

Starlink's presence in Indonesia operates on a business-to-business (B-to-B) basis through a partnership with Telkomsat, a subsidiary of the state-owned telecommunications company Telkom.

Another official informed the website that a representative from Starlink has approached the government to obtain a license to provide internet services directly to Indonesian consumers on a business-to-consumer (B-to-C) basis.

"Starlink's business is already active in Indonesia through its partnership with Telkomsat. However, Starlink also seeks to operate independently in the country, and for that, they must secure the necessary license from the government," said Wayan Toni Supriyanto, the director general of postal and informatics operations at the Communication Ministry.

