Equinix Expands to Indonesia with $74m Data Center Investment

Jakarta. Digital infrastructure company Equinix Inc. will build International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Jakarta with an investment of approximately $74 million.

The eight-story facility is scheduled to open by the second half of 2024, expected to provide more than 1,600 cabinets and more than 5,300 square meters of colocation space when fully built, the California-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our IBX data center in Jakarta will add a strategically important, high-growth market to Equinix's extensive network of interconnected data centers across the world,” Equinix’s Asia-Pacific President Jeremy Deutsch said.

“Having a presence in Indonesia allows Equinix to provide digital infrastructure that enables local businesses to tap growth opportunities abroad and support global organizations looking to access the expanding Indonesian digital economy.”

Equinix claims that the facility will incorporate sustainability into its design, leveraging innovative technologies such as cool array to support economic and environmental goals for organizations in Indonesia.

The company’s expansion to Indonesia is one of 50 major projects currently underway in 22 countries.

“Most recently, Equinix entered Chile and Peru with a total of five IBX data centers, with an enterprise value estimated at approximately $735 million,” the company said.

In Asia-Pacific, Equinix announced an initial investment of over $86 million to build Equinix's third IBX data center in Mumbai and an investment of over $64 million for its first IBX data center in Chennai.

Overall, Equinix operates 248 data centers across 71 cities and 32 countries, providing digital infrastructure for more than 10,000 businesses, including more than 50 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

In Asia-Pacific, Equinix currently has 51 data centers in key metros across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and Singapore.