Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Facebook, Instagram to Stop News Content in Canada

Associated Press
June 23, 2023 | 9:39 am
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Ottawa. Tech giant Meta confirmed Thursday that it plans to end news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users, after the country's Senate passed a bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms.

Meta is already undergoing a test that blocks news for up to five percent of its Canadian users, and Google ran a similar test earlier this year.

Meta would not offer details about the timeline for that move, but said it will pull local news from its site before the Online News Act takes effect. The bill will come into force six months after it receives royal assent.

“We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18, which was passed today in Parliament, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada,” said Lisa Laventure, head of communications for Meta in Canada.

Legacy media and broadcasters have praised the bill, which promises to “enhance fairness” in the digital news marketplace and help bring in more money for shrinking newsrooms. Tech giants including Meta and Google have been blamed in the past for disrupting and dominating the advertising industry, eclipsing smaller, traditional players.

Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar steps in the past. In 2021, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories. It later struck deals with Australian publishers.

The bill, which is set to become law, was passed amid a standoff between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government and Silicon Valley tech giants.

Ottawa has said the law creates a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry. And Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has promised to push back on what he describes as “threats” from Facebook and Google to remove journalism from their platforms.

The Online News Act requires both companies to enter into agreements with news publishers to pay them for news content that appears on their sites if it helps the tech giants generate money.

“The tech giants do not have obligations under the act immediately after Bill C-18 passes. As part of this process, all details will be made public before any tech giant is designated under the act," said Laura Scaffidi, a spokesperson for the minister.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
