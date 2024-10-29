Fitness App Strava Exposes Locations of Biden, Trump, and Other World Leaders

Jakarta. An investigation by French newspaper Le Monde has uncovered that the movements of US President Joe Biden, along with former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other world leaders, are vulnerable to tracking through the fitness app Strava, which is used by their bodyguards.

According to Le Monde, some US Secret Service agents and security personnel for leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin have Strava profiles that reveal sensitive information. In a recent video investigation, the newspaper found US Secret Service agents using the app after recent assassination attempts on Trump. The app, popular among runners and cyclists, allows users to share their routes publicly.

One notable example includes Macron's bodyguards, whose Strava data allowed journalists to trace Macron’s private 2021 weekend trip to Honfleur. Additionally, Strava profiles reportedly revealed the location of a San Francisco hotel before Biden arrived for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2023. The Secret Service stated it doesn’t allow personal device usage during assignments, adding, “We will review this information to determine if additional training is needed.”

In total, Le Monde identified 26 US agents, 12 French GSPR members, and six Russian FSO members responsible for presidential security who had public Strava accounts. Though the newspaper refrained from identifying the agents, it noted that these public profiles could allow tracking of security personnel in advance of leaders’ arrivals, potentially leading to security vulnerabilities.

The French presidential office downplayed the report’s security implications, stating, "The risk is non-existent," but instructed agents to stop using the app. The Harris campaign deferred comment to federal officials, while the Trump campaign did not directly address the matter.

Cybersecurity expert Ibrahim Baggili from Louisiana State University highlighted broader risks with fitness apps, noting that user data is often shared or sold, raising privacy concerns. He called for stricter regulations on consumer data use, warning of potential misuse for stalking or other crimes.

The exposure of security personnel's identities on Strava could also allow adversaries to uncover their personal details, including addresses and family information, which could be exploited, the report noted.

