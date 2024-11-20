Ford Targets Indonesian Market with Mustang and Bronco Launches

Wahyu Sahala Tua
November 20, 2024 | 10:26 am
2025 Ford Mustang. The iconic American muscle car is set to hit the Indonesian market next year, according to Ford’s Indonesian distributor, RMA Indonesia (Photo: Ford.com)
Jakarta. The iconic Ford Mustang, a symbol of American muscle cars, is set to hit the Indonesian market next year.

Ford’s Indonesian distributor, RMA Indonesia, plans to showcase the sleek sports car, known for its galloping horse logo, at the 2024 Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Week (GJAW), which opens on Friday, Nov. 22. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the car up close before its official sales launch next year.

"We will present the Ford Mustang for display first. Sales are planned to begin next year," said Toto Suharto, Country Manager of RMA Indonesia, on Tuesday.

While the exact Mustang model set for the Indonesian market remains undisclosed, the lineup includes three variants: the Ford Mustang, Mustang GT, and Mustang EcoBoost. Each variant offers two body styles: a convertible with a retractable roof and a fastback.

"Just wait; it will be a surprise," Toto teased.

According to Toto, the introduction of the Mustang reflects Ford's future mission in Indonesia, focusing on high-performance vehicles for enthusiasts. He also revealed plans to bring another iconic model, the Ford Bronco, to the country.

"Going forward, we may no longer sell smaller models like the Ford Fiesta," he added.

Meanwhile, President Prabowo Subianto announced plans to attract foreign investment from the American automobile giant during his visit to the United States

