From AI Assistants to Holographic Dashboards: CES Showcases the Future of Driving

Las Vegas. Automakers showcased cutting-edge in-cabin technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, unveiling features ranging from holographic windshields to AI-powered voice assistants aimed at enhancing the driving experience.

Hyundai Mobis debuted a full-windshield holographic display capable of projecting critical information such as speed and safety alerts, as well as entertainment options for passengers. Meanwhile, BMW introduced its "iDrive" panoramic display, designed to project essential data onto the lower windscreen while minimizing distractions.

“Many of these enhancements aim to make life on board more comfortable,” said Axel Maschka, executive vice president at Hyundai Mobis. He emphasized that car interiors are becoming a crucial aspect of a vehicle’s appeal.

Hyundai Mobis’ holographic technology, which remains years away from commercialization, adjusts displays based on seating position. For instance, passengers can view movies or games on the windshield, invisible to the driver.

Safety experts, however, remain cautious. Ian Reagan, a senior research scientist at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, warned that visual displays could overwhelm drivers. “Simplicity is key,” Reagan said, noting that some designs prioritize style over safety.

BMW’s panoramic iDrive system, set to launch in vehicles this year, aims to address these concerns. Stephan Durach, BMW’s Head of UI/UX Development, said the focus is on avoiding redundancies and delivering only essential information to the driver.

Sony Honda Mobility and Honda also showcased upcoming advancements in their electric vehicle (EV) lineups. The Sony-Honda collaboration, "Afeela 1," will feature an AI-powered voice assistant that interacts with drivers to provide real-time updates and suggestions. Online reservations for the Afeela 1 have begun in California, with deliveries expected by mid-2026.

Honda’s upcoming "0 Series" EVs will debut next year in North America, incorporating the company’s "AISMO OS," which integrates functions like automated driving and infotainment. Katsushi Inoue, Honda’s global head of electrification, highlighted the system's adaptability, noting that it will evolve based on user behavior.

Despite the excitement, safety questions persist. Reagan expressed concerns about driver distraction with partially automated driving systems and AI voice assistants. Poorly implemented features, he said, could lead to frustration and reduced focus.

CES also spotlighted broader EV trends, including sustainable energy solutions. Honda announced plans to expand its charging network in North America through its "IONNA" venture, targeting over 100,000 charging stations by 2030. The automaker is also exploring AI-powered tools to personalize charging experiences, such as locating stations or streamlining payments.

