Garuda Trials Biofuel Mix on B737 Engine

Jakarta. Garuda Indonesia (GIAA), the state-owned airline, announced on Tuesday that it has conducted trials of aviation fuel with a biofuel mix on a jet engine used in Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

The static testing of the biofuel mix, known as Bioavtur J2.4, was carried out on July 26, using a CFM56-7B jet engine jointly produced by Safran Aircraft Engines of France and GE Aerospace of the United States.

"This initiative is our first step in supporting the sustainable green economy and becoming Indonesia's first commercial aviation company to trial renewable energy, especially Bioavtur," Garuda Indonesia President Director Irfan Setiaputra said in a statement.

If successful, the biofuel mix will undergo ground tests before proceeding to flight tests.

Bioavtur J2.4 is a blend containing 2.7 percent refined bleached deodorized palm kernel oil, developed in collaboration between state-owned oil company Pertamina and Bandung University of Technology (ITB).

The static test aims to collect data on how the aircraft engine responds to Bioavtur, but specific trial results have not been disclosed yet.

Bioavtur is part of the government's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) program, which involves collaboration between state-owned companies, scientists, and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

