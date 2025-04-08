Global Facebook Groups Takedown Hits Indonesia, Meta Investigates

Alfi Dinilhaq, Rizky Pradita Ananda
June 25, 2025 | 10:48 am
SHARE
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Jakarta. Facebook has come under fire after a wave of sudden group suspensions sparked outrage among online communities in Indonesia and beyond. Among the affected was Football Manager Indonesia (IDFM), a popular group among fans of the football simulation game.

The incident, which began late Tuesday night, June 24, led to the abrupt takedown of numerous community groups, leaving users scrambling for answers. The IDFM community confirmed its suspension through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, writing: “There’s a massive attack happening on Facebook. Our group has been suspended.”

Users on X quickly reported similar experiences, listing groups such as Average Cartoon Enjoyers, Seputar Otaku Community, Backpacker International, and Keluh Kesah Lele Berulah among those affected. Some said that their groups were removed or suspended without any warning or explanation.

Suspicions have emerged that Facebook’s automated moderation system may be vulnerable to exploitation through mass reporting. One user on X suggested that only two coordinated users could exploit the system to suspend a group by filing fraudulent reports. Another user alleged the existence of a “bug” in Meta’s AI moderation tools.

Advertisement
Read More:
Communication Ministry Bans Incest-Themed Groups on Facebook

By Wednesday morning, June 25, some affected groups had begun to recover. X user @Izzadin_Sabani reported that at least nine community groups, including Penyelam Handal and Asian Train Guide, had returned online.

Other reports indicate that some group administrators received vague notifications from Facebook, citing content violations, including alleged links to terrorism, which raises further questions about the system's accuracy and transparency.

The issue appears to extend beyond Indonesia, with thousands of groups worldwide reportedly affected, including those in the US, according to user complaints on platforms such as Reddit.

When contacted by TechCrunch, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged the issue. “We’re aware of a technical error that impacted some Facebook Groups. We’re fixing things now,” Stone said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Read More:
Police Arrest Admin of Secret Gay Facebook Group with 4,500 Members

Tags:
#Social Media
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Global Facebook Groups Takedown Hits Indonesia, Meta Investigates
Tech 3 hours ago

Global Facebook Groups Takedown Hits Indonesia, Meta Investigates

 A wave of Facebook group suspensions has sparked backlash, with users blaming flawed AI moderation and mass reporting of abuse.
Meta Brings Ads to WhatsApp
Tech Jun 17, 2025 | 8:12 pm

Meta Brings Ads to WhatsApp

 WhatsApp to show ads in its Updates tab as Meta seeks new revenue. Personal chats remain ad-free and end-to-end encrypted.
Like It or Not, This Button Shaped the Digital Age
Tech May 16, 2025 | 9:37 pm

Like It or Not, This Button Shaped the Digital Age

 The Like button reshaped how we connect, post, and feel online. Its impact is bigger than you think.
Kids Under 16 Will Need Parental Consent to Livestream on Instagram
Lifestyle Apr 8, 2025 | 8:56 pm

Kids Under 16 Will Need Parental Consent to Livestream on Instagram

 Meta now requires parental consent for users under 16 to livestream or view nudity on Instagram; safeguards expand to Facebook, Messenger.

The Latest

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims
News 41 minutes ago

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims

 Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a close aide to Prabowo Subianto, refuses to reveal the name of the US envoy candidate.
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
Lifestyle 43 minutes ago

Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty

 A Brazilian climber is the latest victim on Mount Rinjani, as a string of fatal falls reminds tourists of the mountain’s hidden dangers.
75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis
News 1 hours ago

75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis

 Test results showed that 30 of the 75 party participants were exposed to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and syphilis infection.
Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline

 Indonesia to revamp 10,440 schools starting July, with plans for smart classrooms and court-ordered free basic education under review.
Review: ‘F1’ Tire-Rific Movie Makes You Feel Like You Are on a Race
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Review: ‘F1’ Tire-Rific Movie Makes You Feel Like You Are on a Race

 The Brad Pitt-starrer "F1" film captures the thrill of driving hundreds of kilometers per hour on the big screen.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
1
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
2
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
3
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
4
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
5
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED