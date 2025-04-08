Global Facebook Groups Takedown Hits Indonesia, Meta Investigates

Jakarta. Facebook has come under fire after a wave of sudden group suspensions sparked outrage among online communities in Indonesia and beyond. Among the affected was Football Manager Indonesia (IDFM), a popular group among fans of the football simulation game.

The incident, which began late Tuesday night, June 24, led to the abrupt takedown of numerous community groups, leaving users scrambling for answers. The IDFM community confirmed its suspension through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, writing: “There’s a massive attack happening on Facebook. Our group has been suspended.”

Users on X quickly reported similar experiences, listing groups such as Average Cartoon Enjoyers, Seputar Otaku Community, Backpacker International, and Keluh Kesah Lele Berulah among those affected. Some said that their groups were removed or suspended without any warning or explanation.

Suspicions have emerged that Facebook’s automated moderation system may be vulnerable to exploitation through mass reporting. One user on X suggested that only two coordinated users could exploit the system to suspend a group by filing fraudulent reports. Another user alleged the existence of a “bug” in Meta’s AI moderation tools.

By Wednesday morning, June 25, some affected groups had begun to recover. X user @Izzadin_Sabani reported that at least nine community groups, including Penyelam Handal and Asian Train Guide, had returned online.

Other reports indicate that some group administrators received vague notifications from Facebook, citing content violations, including alleged links to terrorism, which raises further questions about the system's accuracy and transparency.

The issue appears to extend beyond Indonesia, with thousands of groups worldwide reportedly affected, including those in the US, according to user complaints on platforms such as Reddit.

When contacted by TechCrunch, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged the issue. “We’re aware of a technical error that impacted some Facebook Groups. We’re fixing things now,” Stone said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

