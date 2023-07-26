GoTo Launches Digital Payment App GoPay

Jakarta. Tech company GoTo, a merger between Gojek and Tokopedia, launched its digital payment app called GoPay on Wednesday. This app allows users to perform bank transactions and pay bills anywhere, in addition to the existing services that have been available for a while.

GoPay was initially established to facilitate transactions in e-commerce platform Tokopedia and ride-hailing company Gojek.

Wednesday’s launch by subsidiary GoTo Financial introduced expanded services covering bank transactions with national reach, GoTo Financial President Director Hans Patuwo said in Jakarta.

The app was designed to offer a simple and user-friendly experience. It consumes only 25 megabytes of memory on Android-based cellphones, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

“This app aims to provide easy access to financial services for all segments of the community including those who have yet to subscribe to Gojek or Tokopedia," Hans said.

Despite the presence of many rivals, GoPay will remain relevant in a country where there are approximately 97 million unbanked citizens among the adult population, he added.

Hans said GoPay was developed based on extensive research and user insights, aiming to create a seamless experience and remove restrictions in financial services.

During the introductory period, users are exempt from bank transfer fees and offered discounts on internet package purchases and utility bills. Additionally, GoPay has implemented a five-step security system, including the use of biometric sensors, to enhance personal data protection and transaction security.

