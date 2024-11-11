GoTo Partners with Tencent Cloud, Alibaba Cloud

Alfi Dinilhaq
November 11, 2024 | 1:42 pm
The logo of GoTo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Jakarta. (Handout)
The logo of GoTo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Jakarta. (Handout)

Jakarta. Technology conglomerate GoTo recently inked deals with the cloud service units of Chinese tech giants Tencent Cloud and Alibaba Cloud.

The agreements became one of the major outcomes of President Prabowo Subianto’s recent state visit to Beijing. 

According to GoTo, all three companies will work closely with the Indonesian government to equip the country’s workforce with skills related to the global digital economy.

The two Chinese companies plan on enhancing GoTo’s digital infrastructure through their expertise in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

“By working with Tencent Cloud and Alibaba Cloud, we not only ensure that GoTo’s platforms are secure and resilient but also empower Indonesia’s digital economy with a major investment in critical cloud infrastructure and training to nurture local digital talents,” GoTo Group’s chief executive officer Patrick Walujo said.

GoTo is also hoping that the partnership can help with its drive to support Indonesian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) -- the country's economic backbone.

Tencent Cloud International’s senior vice president Poshu Yeung said that the partnership could help Indonesia tap the immense potential of the AI revolution to empower local enterprises.

Alibaba Cloud International’s vice president Sean Yuan said that the company considered Indonesia a vital market in Southeast Asia.

“We aim to support Indonesia’s digital ecosystem with localized, high-performance solutions that unlock new opportunities for businesses, boost economic progress, and accelerate the journey toward a digitally inclusive Indonesia,” Yuan said.

Tencent Cloud is establishing its third internet data center in Indonesia as part of its new commitment worth $500 million in infrastructure, resources, and investment in the country by 2030. This investment aims to empower local enterprises with advanced cloud and AI solutions to drive the digital economy. 

Alibaba Cloud already has three data centers in the country and has partnered with local institutions to train nearly 400,000 individuals in cloud computing and AI. Alibaba Cloud also intends to double this number to 800,000 by 2033 and will establish a skills center at Universitas Indonesia to offer specialized training as part of its Alibaba Cloud Academic Empowerment Program (AAEP).

