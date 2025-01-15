Government Monitors Treasure Hunt Game Koin Jagat Amid Public Concerns

Jakarta. The government is closely monitoring the mobile game application Koin Jagat, which offers monetary rewards for locating virtual coins using the app, amid concerns about potential vandalism of public facilities, officials said on Wednesday.

Launched in February by Jagat Technology Pte Ltd, Koin Jagat encourages players to search for coins hidden in public spaces such as parks and buildings, with rewards ranging from Rp 300,000 to Rp 100 million. The game employs augmented reality technology and features a real-time location-sharing option, enabling users to collaborate in their treasure hunts. Its gameplay draws comparisons to the once-popular app Pokemon Go.

The game’s growing popularity has sparked debate about its potential benefits and risks, prompting authorities to evaluate its broader societal implications and adherence to the law.

Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said she has instructed her team to investigate whether the app disrupts public order or violates existing regulations.

“We need to first determine whether the app poses harm to society or contravenes our regulations. Stern actions will be taken against any violations,” Meutya said in Jakarta.

Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Arifah Fauzi also expressed concerns about the game’s potential impact on children. She questioned the legitimacy of the financial rewards and the underlying purpose of the game.

“It’s a new phenomenon for us, and we need to understand what’s driving this massive movement. Why should we spend our time searching for coins without certainty about their existence?” Arifah said.

Jakarta Police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi urged users of Koin Jagat to avoid damaging public facilities during their searches. While there have been reports of vandalism linked to the game in other regions, he confirmed that no such incidents have occurred in Jakarta so far.

“We have received information about damage to public facilities and urge users to avoid activities that may harm others or compromise public property,” Ade said. He added that the police currently have no plans to summon the app’s operators for questioning.

