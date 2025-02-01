Government to Introduce Law on Child Protection in Cyberspace

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is drafting a regulation to protect children in cyberspace, which may include setting an age limit for accessing social media platforms.

By introducing the regulation, Indonesia aims to align with global efforts to protect children from cyber risks, online exploitation, and harmful digital content.

Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said on Sunday that the drafting process involves multiple stakeholders, including relevant ministries, child educators, psychologists, and non-governmental organizations.

President Prabowo Subianto has instructed the team to expedite the process.

“We have been given up to two months to finalize the regulation,” Meutya said in Jakarta.

The team includes representatives from Save the Children Indonesia and renowned psychologist Seto Mulyadi, and they are set to begin work on Monday, she added.

The proposed regulation aims to strengthen oversight mechanisms for digital platforms accessible to children, increase public awareness of online risks, and introduce punitive measures against harmful digital content targeting minors.

Several government agencies are involved in drafting the law, including the Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry, the Elementary and Middle Education Ministry, the Religious Affairs Ministry, and the Health Ministry.

Other Countries Have Restricted Children’s Access to Social Media

Indonesia is not alone in considering stricter regulations to protect children online. Several governments worldwide have already imposed or proposed similar measures:

United States: Several states, including Utah, Arkansas, and Louisiana, have passed laws requiring parental consent for minors to create social media accounts. Utah's law, which takes effect in 2024, also imposes a curfew on social media access for users under 18.

United Kingdom: The Online Safety Act mandates stricter age verification for social media users and holds platforms accountable for protecting children from harmful content.

France: In 2023, the French government approved a law requiring parental approval for social media accounts of users under 15.

China: The government has introduced strict screen time limits for minors and requires platforms like Douyin (China's TikTok) to enforce a 40-minute daily usage cap for users under 14.

Spain: The country is currently considering a nationwide ban on social media for children under 14, citing mental health concerns.

