Gov't Evaluates Blocking DeepSeek AI as Global Restrictions Grow

Yustinus Paat
February 18, 2025 | 9:50 am
People reflected in a window with a slogan about AI at a representation of a company ahead of the World Economy Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Jakarta. The Communications and Digital Affairs Ministry is assessing whether to block China's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot DeepSeek, which has been banned in several countries over security and privacy concerns.

Deputy Minister Nezar Patria said Indonesia will take a cautious approach, studying the impact and development of the technology before making a decision.

"We are still monitoring its progress because this is a technological innovation. DeepSeek could be an alternative in the digital ecosystem," Nezar said at the ministry’s office in Jakarta on Monday.

As Indonesia continues to develop AI, the government aims to remain open to technological advancements while ensuring responsible usage.

"We continue to study global AI trends and how this technology can be optimally utilized in Indonesia," Nezar said.

Several countries, including Italy and Australia, have already banned government use of DeepSeek over security concerns. Privacy regulators in Ireland, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands have also raised alarms over the chatbot’s data collection practices.

In South Korea, DeepSeek has temporarily halted downloads of its app while working with authorities to address privacy concerns. Many South Korean government agencies and businesses have either blocked the AI model from their networks or prohibited employees from using the app, citing fears that it may collect sensitive information.

New York State has also restricted government employees from downloading DeepSeek’s AI application on state-issued devices due to security risks.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is drafting new regulations on AI use as the technology gains traction in the country. While a specific timeline has not been set, lawmaker Meutya Hafid recently suggested the regulation could be finalized within three months.

In late 2023, then-Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi issued a circular outlining ethical AI guidelines, emphasizing inclusivity, transparency, and the need for AI providers to ensure their products deliver credible information.

