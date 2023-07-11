Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Gov’t Expedites Data Exchange to Integrate Public Services

July 11, 2023 | 8:18 pm
Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas. (Photo Courtesy of the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Ministry)
Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas. (Photo Courtesy of the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Ministry)

Jakarta. The government is currently working on speeding up its data exchange to better integrate multiple public services.

Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas said that the data exchange platform provision became one of the government’s efforts to drive digital transformation. To do so, the government is ramping up its regulations on the raw data and individual data exchange governance, master data domains, as well as budgeting for the development and operations of the data exchange platform.

“We are also boosting digital transformation through the collaboration of the Satu Data Indonesia [One Data Indonesia], be it at the central or sub-national levels by syncing and collaborating of the SDI, the provision of a structured and systematic guidance, and the improvement of the participation in SDI implementation,” Anas said in a press statement on Tuesday.

According to Anas, the government will focus on integrating the public services on e-government and the SDI data integration to follow a directive from President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

Advertisement

“Integrating public services needs data integration. If this works out, Indonesia will have a well-integrated data-based public services scheme as what President Jokowi has envisioned,” Anas said.

The minister also applauded the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) which is supporting the e-governance project planning.

“We are all aware how the data domain and information on the national e-government architecture through the implementation of SDI has become the building block of the national digital services,” he said.

The draft presidential regulation on digital transformation for the integration of the national digital services —which was initiated by the Bureaucratic Reforms Ministry— also revolved around the SDI.

“A clear, legally-binding basis is pivotal so the data exchange platform can operate in a structured and systematic manner. This calls for a regulation for the governance raw and personal data exchange which is still yet to be detailed on the instruments that we have today,” Bappenas Head Suharso Monoarfa said.

This data exchange process will eventually pave the way for an SDI portal that can serve the public (G2C), businesses (G2B), governments (G2G), as well as civil servants (G2E).

