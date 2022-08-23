Gov’t Takes Down Half Million Online Gambling Accounts 

A house room in the Bali district of Badung is sealed with a police line after a raid targeting online gambling operators on August 20, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo)

Jakarta. The government has shut down more than 500,000 gambling accounts over the last four years and “will not give room to their existence” online or offline, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Gambling is a criminal offense punishable by up to four years in prison, according to Article 303 of the Criminal Code. A repeat offender could face up to six years in prison if convicted again.

Advertisement

“Between 2018 and July 31 of the year, 534,138 online gambling accounts have been terminated,” Communication and Information Technology Minister Johnny Plate said in the Deddy Corbuzier podcast aired on Monday.

Johnny said the government is also taking action to block gambling sites but new ones keep coming.

The minister added that at least 15 platforms are suspected of running online gambling or casino games.

They include Domino Qiu Qiu, Topfun, Pop Domino, MVP Domino, Pop Poker, Let’s Domino Gaple QiuQiu Poker Game Online, Steve Domino QiuQiu Poker Slots Game Online, Higgs Slot Domino Gaple QiuQiu, Ludo Dream, Domino QiuQiu 99 Boyaa QQ KIU, Domino Gaple Boya QiuQiu Capsa, Poker Texas Boyaa, Poker Pro.id, Pop Big2, and Pop Gaple.

A number of online platforms apparently have registered themselves with the government while covertly running online gambling, Johnny said without providing more details.

He said his office will re-examine those platforms and take them down as well if there’s evidence of gambling activities.

His remarks came after National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo vowed to dismiss officers found guilty of providing covert backing to online gambling.