Gov’t Teams Up with Huawei to Optimize AI Use

Jakarta. The Education and Culture Ministry is collaborating with Chinese technology giant Huawei to optimize the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and cloud services in the national education system in Indonesia. Huawei, as a strategic partner, is investing in technology to revolutionize education by providing the latest educational technology solutions.

The development of AI technology has a significant impact on various aspects of human life, including education. AI can support the automation of work processes and help analyze big data related to learning. This data analysis serves as a basis for educational institutions in developing curricula and recommending appropriate training to enhance students' capabilities.

Moreover, AI assists students in managing their educational journey more effectively and efficiently. It enables students to understand and address their learning limitations. AI can also help tailor self-learning experiences based on students' interests while aligning them with the formal education curriculum.

"The Education Ministry appreciates Huawei's continued contribution as a government technology partner in the education sector to encourage the functions and features of AI technology and cloud services to become a major part of the development of educational technology in the future. Because educational technology can increase efficiency and productivity," Prof. Nizam, the ministry’s Director General of Higher Education, Research and Technology, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cloud services play a crucial role in facilitating collaborative learning activities, allowing students to work together on assignments. In a broader sense, cloud technology positively impacts the development of students' collaboration and communication skills, which are essential for their future careers.

"Huawei's technology investment in Indonesia can create a significant increase in the quality of the education system. The utilization of AI technology innovation and cloud services provided by Huawei can help the government realize policy targets and goals. education, while improving the quality of life of the younger generation,” said Yenty Joman, the Director of Government Affairs of Huawei Indonesia.

As part of the collaboration, Huawei organized the Huawei Techday 2023 event, which served as a platform for education and the dissemination of ICT solutions in higher education. The event involved 200 participants, including students and professional educators. Students had the opportunity to participate in AI application training programs conducted by Huawei ASEAN Academy Indonesia. This aligns with Huawei's commitment to produce 100,000 ICT talent in Indonesia by 2025. Huawei has already provided training, debriefing, and certification to over 80,000 ICT professionals.

During Huawei Techday 2023, the Education and Culture Ministry presented awards to students who won the Huawei Global ICT Competition from the Bandung Institute of Technology and Telkom University. The event also featured a panel discussion on the "Utilization of Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education: Potential, Challenges, and Opportunities." The discussion included speakers from various sectors, such as the Ministry of Education and Culture, the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN), the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Huawei, and KORIKA.

