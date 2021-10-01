HP Launches Elite Folio for Indonesia's Hybrid Workers

Jakarta. Tech giant HP Indonesia on Thursday announced its latest 2-in-1 laptop HP Elite Folio to answer the needs of the current hybrid working era.

The world is entering a new era of hybrid working. According to a Microsoft survey, 83 percent of workers in Indonesia want flexible remote work options to stay.

“Employees and employers are continuously adapting and shaping their hybrid culture experience, one that highly encourages connectedness, productivity, and collaboration,” HP Indonesia managing director Fiona Lee told a virtual press conference on Thursday.

To this end, the tech behemoth is launching the 2-in-1 HP Elite Folio.

"This is the first notebook in Indonesia to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx11 Gen 2," HP Indonesia market development manager Frans Adireja said.

The 13.5-inch laptop supports WiFi 6 and 4G-LTE connectivity. HP Elite Folio can handle up to 24 hours of battery life and offers instant charging technology.

Users also do not need to worry about prying eyes or noise when working in public spaces like cafes. This is because HP Elite Folio comes with the integrated privacy filter HP Sure View Reflect, as well as a noise reduction technology, according to Frans.

“So during online collaborations, the person on the other end can hear our voice clearly despite the background noise,” Frans said.

HP Elite Folio price in Indonesia starts at Rp 31.7 million (about $2,205).