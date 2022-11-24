Huawei Builds Jakarta Data Center in Just 37 Days

Huawei Indonesia CEO Jacky Chen delivers a speech during the launch ceremony of the Huawei data center in Jakarta on November 23, 2022. (Heru Andriyanto)

Jakarta. Chinese tech giant Huawei on Wednesday launched its first “3AZ” data center in Indonesia which the company claimed to have been completed in a record-breaking time.

Huawei Indonesia Chief Executive Officer Jacky Chen said the facility in Jakarta was completed at a speed that breaks “our own record and the record of the industry” thanks to the support of Indonesian authorities and local suppliers.

“The average 3AZ data center takes more than three months to build. This time, in Jakarta, we did it in just 37 days,” Chen said during the official launch of the facility in Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

He thanked the Indonesian government for the support and the streamlined procedures in tech investment in line with the country’s digitalization push.

“It took less than one month to complete all the procedures, from submitting the application to completing tax registration,” Jacky said.

In recorded video remarks to address the ceremony, Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Indonesia has become the largest recipient of digital investment in Southeast Asia.

“In the past four years, Indonesia’s digital investment has reached the highest level in the region, amounting to $4.7 billion and making Indonesia the most-popular investment destination in Southeast Asia,” Luhut said.

Indonesia really needs to build sound digital infrastructure and the arrival of Huawei’s newly-built data center offers great help to the country’s pursuit of a world-class digital ecosystem, the minister said.

Luhut also said he met with Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei last year to discuss digital investment in Indonesia.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan speaks in a recorded video during the launch ceremony of the Huawei data center in Jakarta on November 23, 2022. (Heru Andriyanto)

Huawei said the new facility already attracted new customers from leading local and multinational companies even before Wednesday’s launch.

“Within just one and a half months, 12 customers have deployed their service in the data center, and they will be joined by 18 more customers by the end of this year,” Jacky said.

Huawei has recently set up local subsidiary Sparkoo Technologies Indonesia to support the Huawei cloud network in the country, he added.

“Huawei will invest $300 million in the next five years to upgrade our local cloud infrastructure. Meanwhile, we will prioritize local markets when launching advanced technologies such as AI, big data, media, and Web3,” Jacky said.

“Indonesia has a large and young population. It is predicted that the market size of the digital economy here will exceed $124 billion by the end of 2025, making it the largest of the ASEAN countries.”