NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

The new Huawei Asean Academy Engineering Institute in Jakarta. (Photo Courtesy of Huawei)

Huawei Reveals Challenges for Asia-Pacific’s Digital Growth in 2022

BY :JAYANTY NADA SHOFA

MARCH 01, 2022

Jakarta. Chinese tech giant Huawei recently named the ICT development imbalance and digital talent shortage the main challenges for digital growth in the Asia-Pacific in 2022.

According to Jay Chen, the vice president of Huawei Asia-Pacific, the region has countries such as South Korea, Japan, and Singapore leading in terms of their ICT development index. But the ICT development in other parts of the region still has much room for growth.

"So this imbalance is a challenge in our region. How to handle the different markets, how to answer different requirements from different markets [in terms] of the knowledge, solutions, and real scenarios," Chen told a virtual media briefing on Tuesday.

"A very important [task] for 2022 is to make the [unconnected] connected, which is [extremely] fundamental," he added. 

Another challenge is the shortage of ICT talents, according to Chen.

Huawei has launched initiatives to close Asia-Pacific's digital talent gap in partnership with governments and industries, among others. Since 2019, Huawei has trained more than 119,000 digital talents.

Over five years, the company pledges to cultivate more than 100,000 digital talents in Indonesia. 

"We made an announcement last November that in the next five years, Huawei will invest a further $50 million and cooperate with the local governments, customers, and partners to develop another 500,000 digital talents in the Asia-Pacific region," Chen told the conference.

He said, "innovation development cannot be achieved without a talent ecosystem."

Last August, Huawei also announced it would invest $100 million in startup support for the Asia-Pacific region over the next three years. This investment will go into Huawei's Spark Accelerator program, which focuses on building the startup ecosystem in Asia-Pacific.

SHARE
TAGS:
#Tech
KEYWORDS :
Huawei Asia-Pacific
Challenges for Digital Growth in 2022
startups
Digital Talent
Digital talent gap
Jay Chen
huawei
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE