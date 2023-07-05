Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Huawei Strives for Next Level after 5G: Sabrina Meng

The Jakarta Globe
June 28, 2023 | 11:05 pm
Huawei's rotating Chairwoman and CFO Sabrina Meng delivers a speech during the opening of the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Handout)
Huawei's rotating Chairwoman and CFO Sabrina Meng delivers a speech during the opening of the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Handout)

Shanghai. Huawei is making use of 5G with innovations designed to meet specific scenarios and real-world needs for its global customers while striving for the next level of cellular technology, the current boss of the Chinese tech giant said on Wednesday.

"5G has been in commercial use around the world for four years now. Across all industries and countless households around the world, it's changing the way we work and live, creating tremendous economic, industrial, and social value," Huawei’s Rotating Chairwoman and CFO Sabrina Meng said in her speech at the opening day of Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. 

She added that “5.5G is the next step forward for 5G” and will feature 10 gigabit downlink speeds and the ability to support 100 billion connections and native AI. 

“It will not only connect people better – it will also create incredible new business opportunities with more targeted support for industrial needs in domains like IoT, sensing, and advanced manufacturing,” she said.

For consumers, 5G, cloud, and artificial intelligence have set off a chain reaction, creating an environment where all buyers can also be sellers, according to Sabrina. For industries, 5G has become a new driver of productivity. 

“Moving ahead, 5G will give rise to new devices and applications that deliver a more immersive experience, like 5G New Calling and naked-eye 3D. 5G is also ushering in a new era of super-connectivity between things, bringing new strength to IoT networks and driving new forms of productivity,” she said.

Huawei Strives for Next Level after 5G: Sabrina Meng
A visitor at Mobile World Congress in Shanghai listens to a presentation about one of Huawei technology solutions for industrial uses, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Heru Andriyanto)

The MWC Shanghai runs from June 28-30 in which Huawei will showcase its products and technology solutions at Hall N1 of the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

For instance, Huawei exhibits Lampsite, the solution for high network performance and a better indoor coverage system during events when the radio channel is congested in a specific area.

The solution was successfully applied during the G-20 Summit in Indonesia and the World Cup in Qatar last year.

In addition to the latest mobile devices and smart home appliances, Huawei also features an autonomous driving network applicable in open-pit mines and internal IT cloud solutions, among other things.

