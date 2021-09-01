Inclusive Digital Acceleration Key to Golden Indonesia 2045

Workers pack goods at the warehouse of e-commerce platform Lazada in Depok, West Java. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesia must promote an inclusive digital acceleration in its pursuit of a golden era in 2045, according to Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno.

“In achieving Golden Indonesia, we must side with the people and ensure a development that leaves no one behind. This includes an inclusive digital acceleration,” Sandiaga told an online conference held by Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday.

Indonesia is home to about 64 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), government data shows.

The government’s flagship MSME program —Bangga Buatan Indonesia (proud of Indonesian-made products)— thus far has brought 11.7 million MSMEs into the digital realm. Indonesia has set a target on getting 30 million MSMEs go digital by 2024.

“If we can get 30 million out of 60 million MSMEs online, then the remaining half can become part of the sub-ecosystem of those who have adopted technology,” Sandiaga said.

Sandiaga also warned about a “k-shaped recovery” — a term referring to when different parts of the economy recover at different rates following a recession.

“We should watch out for a k-shaped recovery. Do not let the small businesses slip back into the micro category and the micro businesses to fall deeper, while the large enterprises grow even stronger,” the minister said.

“We must empower those at the bottom for a 'nike-swoosh', J-shaped [recovery that is] sustainable going forward for a Golden Indonesia,” he added.

The "Golden Indonesia 2045" vision encompasses Indonesia's goal of becoming among the top 5 global economies by 2045. The year marks Indonesia's 100 years of its independence.