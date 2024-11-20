Indonesia and US Strengthen Digital Cooperation with Focus on AI and Smart Cities

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
November 20, 2024 | 11:37 am
Communication and Digital Affairs Minister, Meutya Hafid, holds a bilateral meeting with US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, Marisa Lago, and US Ambassador to Indonesia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry)
Communication and Digital Affairs Minister, Meutya Hafid, holds a bilateral meeting with US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, Marisa Lago, and US Ambassador to Indonesia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry)

Jakarta. Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid held a bilateral meeting on Monday with Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade at the US Department of Commerce, and US Ambassador to Indonesia Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in the digital technology sector, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) development, inclusive digital transformation, and the smart city concept.

Meutya Hafid described the meeting as a strategic step in deepening the relationship between Indonesia and the United States, particularly in the digital technology sector, which is essential for driving inclusivity and economic growth.

"This meeting is a strategic step to strengthen the relationship between Indonesia and the United States, especially in the digital technology sector, which is a key driver of inclusivity and economic growth," Meutya Hafid said in her statement on Wednesday.

Indonesia is currently accelerating its digital transformation, including the development of smart city concepts across various regions, including the new capital city, Nusantara. The Minister hopes US companies will contribute through investments to support the smart city development, particularly in Nusantara.

As part of this initiative, 12 US companies are scheduled to visit Jakarta, Denpasar, and Nusantara, with expectations that they will invest in smart city development, especially in Nusantara.

Meutya also expressed appreciation for the US Trade and Development Agency’s (USTDA) support in developing digital infrastructure in Indonesia, which includes strengthening connectivity and expanding access to information technology. This cooperation also includes joint efforts to enhance cybersecurity and develop AI-based technologies.

"We greatly appreciate the support from the US Trade and Development Agency in advancing digital infrastructure in Indonesia, including smart cities. Plans to improve connectivity and expand access to information technology are essential for the success of this transformation," she explained.

Meutya Hafid emphasized the importance of applying AI technology responsibly and inclusively, ensuring it drives innovation while benefiting society and supporting sustainable social and economic progress.

"Through this cooperation, we aim to ensure that artificial intelligence not only fosters innovation but also contributes meaningfully to sustainable social and economic development," she added.

