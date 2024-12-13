Indonesia Blocks Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Website Over Licensing Violations

Heru Andriyanto
May 4, 2025 | 4:47 pm
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, center, at Station F, during an event on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, center, at Station F, during an event on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has temporarily blocked access to the local website of Worldcoin, the global cryptocurrency project co-founded by American tech entrepreneur Sam Altman, due to licensing violations.

The Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry announced on Sunday that the website had promoted iris scans to Indonesian users without obtaining the proper authorization.

Worldcoin’s operations in Indonesia are represented by a company called Terang Bulan Abadi, which, according to the ministry, does not hold the required electronic system provider (PSE) license. Instead, the website operates under a license belonging to a separate entity, Sandina Abadi Nusantara.

“This suspension is a preventive measure to protect the public from potential risks,” said Alexander Sabar, Director General of Cyberspace Oversight at the ministry. “We will summon Terang Bulan Abadi for an official clarification. Our investigation found that Worldcoin was using a PSE license registered under Sandina Abadi Nusantara.”

Alexander added that operating a website without the appropriate license -- or using a license issued to another company -- is a serious offense under Government Regulation No. 71/2019 on Electronic Transactions and System Providers.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected violations. Protecting our digital space is a shared responsibility,” he said.

Since 2024, Worldcoin has rapidly expanded its digital identity registration efforts in cities across Indonesia, attracting new participants by offering token-based incentives.

Social media platforms have been flooded with photos and videos showing long queues of people lining up to scan their irises using a device known as “the Orb.”

Each Worldcoin token granted as a reward for signing up is reportedly valued at around Rp 800,000.

