Indonesia Builds First National Data Center

Cikarang. The Indonesian government on Wednesday broke ground for the first national data center facility in the Jakarta outskirt of Cikarang to support the e-government program and integrate state online apps.

Built at Delta Mas industrial area just east of the capital city, the facility is mostly funded by donations from the French government, which covered 85 percent of the estimated overall cost of 164.6 million euros.

Communication and IT Minister Johnny Gerard Plate said the Cikarang data center is the first of four national data center facilities the government aims to have in the next few years.

Three other facilities will be built in Batam, Labuan Bajo, and in the yet-to-be-built national capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

Johnny said the national data center will benefit not only the government but also website providers and common users in Indonesia.

"The government alone has more than 24,000 apps. They will be consolidated here once the facility is completed,” Johnny said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

National data centers will support the implementation of the so-called e-government, in which many government services are accessible online, he added.

He claimed that the first national data center will get a tier-4 ranking or the best-performing level. It is estimated that the construction project will complete in 24 months.