Indonesia Develops Tsunami Early Warning System Using Undersea Fiber Optic Cables

Hendro Dahlan Situmorang
May 30, 2025 | 9:34 pm
SHARE
A motorcyclist passes by a sign board for a tsunami warning in West Sumatera on Feb. 11, 2025. (Antara Photo/Iggoy el Fitra)
A motorcyclist passes by a sign board for a tsunami warning in West Sumatera on Feb. 11, 2025. (Antara Photo/Iggoy el Fitra)

Jakarta. Indonesia is strengthening its national tsunami early warning system by utilizing undersea fiber optic cable technology to detect seismic activity, particularly along the country’s vulnerable megathrust zones.

The initiative is a collaboration between Gadjah Mada University (UGM), state-owned telecommunications provider Telkom Indonesia, and the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), which will integrate the new technology into its existing Indonesian Tsunami Early Warning System (InaTEWS).

“This research is part of a crucial innovation aimed at increasing the accuracy and reach of tsunami detection,” said BMKG Head Dwikorita Karnawati on Friday. “Fiber optic cables, traditionally used for communication, can also function as pressure sensors capable of detecting underwater wave activity, an early indicator of potential tsunamis.”

Dwikorita said the approach is well suited to Indonesia, an archipelago with an extensive network of subsea fiber optic cables that form the backbone of inter-island data and information exchange. Repurposing these cables as seismic sensors would allow for more widespread and evenly distributed coverage, especially in remote marine areas currently underserved by conventional monitoring equipment.

Advertisement
Read More:
Prayers and Tears Mark 20 Years Since Indian Ocean Tsunami That Killed 230,000

“Every effort to improve disaster mitigation through technological innovation is highly valued,” Dwikorita said. “The partnership between academia and industry, such as UGM and Telkom, represents a vital part of the collaborative ecosystem needed to address megathrust and tsunami threats.”

As the sole authority mandated under Law No. 31 of 2009 to issue official tsunami warnings, BMKG emphasized the importance of a centralized agency to ensure coherent public response and prevent confusion in emergency situations.

“Warnings about potential tsunamis can trigger mass evacuations and halt industrial operations, leading to substantial financial consequences. That’s why a single authoritative voice is essential,” she explained.

While encouraging innovation from research institutions, universities, and the private sector, Dwikorita stressed that any technology intended for integration into InaTEWS must pass rigorous feasibility testing and comply with national standards to ensure operational reliability and data accuracy.

“A tsunami early warning system isn’t just about having the right technology; it’s about speed, precision, coordination, and the delivery of accurate information that directly affects millions of lives and critical economic activity,” she said.

BMKG is prepared to facilitate the trial, validation, and integration of the fiber optic-based system developed by UGM and Telkom with the current national warning infrastructure.

With Indonesia facing a significant risk of megathrust earthquakes and tsunamis, Dwikorita stressed the need for stronger multisector collaboration.

“This is the time to enhance cross-sector synergy. The country needs an innovation ecosystem capable of addressing disaster challenges in a concrete and integrated way,” she concluded.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Develops Tsunami Early Warning System Using Undersea Fiber Optic Cables
Tech 37 minutes ago

Indonesia Develops Tsunami Early Warning System Using Undersea Fiber Optic Cables

 Indonesia taps undersea fiber optics to boost tsunami warnings, aiming for faster, wider seismic detection in quake-prone megathrust zones.
Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
News Apr 29, 2025 | 1:04 pm

Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1

 BMKG warns Bali of high waves, strong winds, and rain through May 1, urging caution for sea travel.
BMKG Plans Weather Modification to Reduce Flood Risk in Greater Jakarta
News Mar 5, 2025 | 11:04 am

BMKG Plans Weather Modification to Reduce Flood Risk in Greater Jakarta

 BMKG will modify weather from March 8 to reduce rain and prevent floods in Jakarta, West Java, and Banten by redirecting clouds to the sea.
Jakarta Implements Weather Modification to Prevent Extreme Rain and Flooding
News Feb 17, 2025 | 11:57 am

Jakarta Implements Weather Modification to Prevent Extreme Rain and Flooding

 BPBD and BMKG are carrying out weather modification operations in Jakarta
Prabowo's Spokesman Denies 50 Pct Budget Cut for BMKG
News Feb 12, 2025 | 8:11 am

Prabowo's Spokesman Denies 50 Pct Budget Cut for BMKG

 Presidential spokesman Hasan Nasbi says that climate mitigation will continue to "run optimally" amid Prabowo's budget efficiency orders.
Halving BMKG’s Budget Could Derail Food Self-Sufficiency, Expert Says
News Feb 11, 2025 | 2:23 pm

Halving BMKG’s Budget Could Derail Food Self-Sufficiency, Expert Says

 BMKG can now only spend up to Rp 1.4 trillion this year following Prabowo's order on massive budget cuts across the government.
5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gunungkidul, No Tsunami Threat
News Feb 1, 2025 | 8:31 am

5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gunungkidul, No Tsunami Threat

 A tectonic earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook the southern region of Gunungkidul, Special Region of Yogyakarta.
6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Aceh, No Tsunami Threat but Residents on Edge
News Jan 31, 2025 | 8:37 pm

6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Aceh, No Tsunami Threat but Residents on Edge

 A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, triggering panic among residents still traumatized by the 2004 tsunami.
Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives
News Dec 9, 2024 | 7:14 pm

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives

 Indonesia is bracing for severe weather as weather agency BMKG detects three tropical cyclone seeds that could bring heavy rainfall.
BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
News Dec 7, 2024 | 1:37 pm

BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S

 BMKG has issued a warning about the potential for extreme weather conditions in several regions of the country over the next three days

The Latest

Indonesia Develops Tsunami Early Warning System Using Undersea Fiber Optic Cables
Tech 37 minutes ago

Indonesia Develops Tsunami Early Warning System Using Undersea Fiber Optic Cables

 Indonesia taps undersea fiber optics to boost tsunami warnings, aiming for faster, wider seismic detection in quake-prone megathrust zones.
You Don’t Need to Be Young, Tall, or Attractive to Get Hired Anymore in Indonesia
Business 45 minutes ago

You Don’t Need to Be Young, Tall, or Attractive to Get Hired Anymore in Indonesia

 Indonesia bans appearance, age, height, marital status, ethnicity & skin color in job ads to promote fair hiring and cut unemployment.
Palace Clarifies: Prabowo Toasted Macron with Apple Juice, Not Alcohol
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Palace Clarifies: Prabowo Toasted Macron with Apple Juice, Not Alcohol

 The two leaders were photographed clinking glasses during a state dinner at the Merdeka Palace on Wednesday.
At Least 10 People are Dead and 6 Missing after Stone Quarry Collapse in Indonesia
News 3 hours ago

At Least 10 People are Dead and 6 Missing after Stone Quarry Collapse in Indonesia

 More than two dozen people were trapped in the rubble when the mine in Cirebon Regency collapsed.
WHO Urges Indonesia to Enforce Plain Cigarette Packaging
News 3 hours ago

WHO Urges Indonesia to Enforce Plain Cigarette Packaging

 Plain packaging removes all logos, brand imagery, signature colors, and promotional elements from cigarette products.
News Index

Most Popular

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
1
Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
2
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
3
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
4
Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia
5
GOTO Announces Board Shake-Up, Cancels Private Placement Amid Market Shift
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED