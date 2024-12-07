Indonesia Develops Tsunami Early Warning System Using Undersea Fiber Optic Cables

Jakarta. Indonesia is strengthening its national tsunami early warning system by utilizing undersea fiber optic cable technology to detect seismic activity, particularly along the country’s vulnerable megathrust zones.

The initiative is a collaboration between Gadjah Mada University (UGM), state-owned telecommunications provider Telkom Indonesia, and the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), which will integrate the new technology into its existing Indonesian Tsunami Early Warning System (InaTEWS).

“This research is part of a crucial innovation aimed at increasing the accuracy and reach of tsunami detection,” said BMKG Head Dwikorita Karnawati on Friday. “Fiber optic cables, traditionally used for communication, can also function as pressure sensors capable of detecting underwater wave activity, an early indicator of potential tsunamis.”

Dwikorita said the approach is well suited to Indonesia, an archipelago with an extensive network of subsea fiber optic cables that form the backbone of inter-island data and information exchange. Repurposing these cables as seismic sensors would allow for more widespread and evenly distributed coverage, especially in remote marine areas currently underserved by conventional monitoring equipment.

Advertisement

“Every effort to improve disaster mitigation through technological innovation is highly valued,” Dwikorita said. “The partnership between academia and industry, such as UGM and Telkom, represents a vital part of the collaborative ecosystem needed to address megathrust and tsunami threats.”

As the sole authority mandated under Law No. 31 of 2009 to issue official tsunami warnings, BMKG emphasized the importance of a centralized agency to ensure coherent public response and prevent confusion in emergency situations.

“Warnings about potential tsunamis can trigger mass evacuations and halt industrial operations, leading to substantial financial consequences. That’s why a single authoritative voice is essential,” she explained.

While encouraging innovation from research institutions, universities, and the private sector, Dwikorita stressed that any technology intended for integration into InaTEWS must pass rigorous feasibility testing and comply with national standards to ensure operational reliability and data accuracy.

“A tsunami early warning system isn’t just about having the right technology; it’s about speed, precision, coordination, and the delivery of accurate information that directly affects millions of lives and critical economic activity,” she said.

BMKG is prepared to facilitate the trial, validation, and integration of the fiber optic-based system developed by UGM and Telkom with the current national warning infrastructure.

With Indonesia facing a significant risk of megathrust earthquakes and tsunamis, Dwikorita stressed the need for stronger multisector collaboration.

“This is the time to enhance cross-sector synergy. The country needs an innovation ecosystem capable of addressing disaster challenges in a concrete and integrated way,” she concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: