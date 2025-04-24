Indonesia Introduces AI and Coding to 59,000 Schools Nationwide

Fuad Iqbal Abdullah
June 13, 2025 | 9:44 pm
Elementary students begin learning basic coding and AI at SD Negeri 20 Sepaku in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Friday, June 13, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)
Elementary students begin learning basic coding and AI at SD Negeri 20 Sepaku in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, Friday, June 13, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)

Sepaku, East Kalimantan. Indonesia is introducing artificial intelligence (AI) and coding as elective subjects in 59,000 elementary, junior high, and senior high schools across the country starting in the 2025–2026 academic year.

SDN 20 Sepaku Elementary School, located in the new capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan, is among the first to pilot the program. The school has begun introducing AI and coding concepts to students in Grades 5 and 6, with plans to implement the subjects more formally when the new semester begins.

“AI and coding will be implemented as elective subjects starting this semester, in the 2025–2026 school year,” said Abdul Mu’ti, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, during a visit to the Nusantara Capital Authority office on Friday.

The ministry, Mu’ti added, has completed the academic framework and curriculum for the new subjects and has initiated training for teachers across the country. “The academic modules are ready, the learning objectives are set, and teacher training is already underway,” he said.

The government’s move is part of a broader strategy to prepare Indonesia’s youth for a digitally driven economy. AI and coding are expected to enhance students’ logical reasoning, creativity, and understanding of technology.

To support the implementation, SDN 20 Sepaku has equipped its facilities with a computer lab comprising 30 units. While the school has yet to assign dedicated instructors for AI and coding, several teachers have already begun introducing the material.

“We’ve started familiarizing students,especially those in Grades 5 and 6, with AI concepts. Some of our teachers already have the skills and are using them in class,” said Principal Pujianto. “We’re rotating the computer lab use on a class-by-class basis, one per day, while we wait for specialized instructors to be assigned.”

With this rollout, Indonesia joins a growing number of countries integrating AI and digital literacy into school curricula as part of a push to meet the demands of an evolving workforce.

The education ministry expects the number of participating schools to grow as more teachers complete certification and infrastructure expands in rural and urban areas alike.

