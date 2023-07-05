Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Launches Satria-1 Satellite into Orbit

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 19, 2023 | 12:49 pm
SHARE
This photo provided by the Indonesian Communication and Informatics Ministry shows the moment before the launch of the Satria-1 satellite from the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, Sunday, June 18, 2023, or early Monday Jakarta time.
This photo provided by the Indonesian Communication and Informatics Ministry shows the moment before the launch of the Satria-1 satellite from the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, Sunday, June 18, 2023, or early Monday Jakarta time.

Jakarta. Indonesia on Monday morning Jakarta time officially launched its Satria-1 satellite from the Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida. 

The satellite took off using Space X's Falcon 9 rocket about 17 minutes later than planned. Indonesia initially planned on sending the satellite off into orbit at 6.04 p.m. on Sunday local time or 5.04 a.m. on Monday Jakarta time. 

Indonesia partners with French-Italian firm Thales Alenia Space to construct the Satria-1 satellite. According to Bakti Kominfo acting executive director Arief Tri Hardiyanto, Thales Alenia Space will make sure that the satellite runs smoothly after the launch.

"Hopefully, all of the devices on Satria-1 can run smoothly, be it the solar cell and antenna. We hope we can control it from the ground station," Arief was quoted as saying in a press statement on Monday.

Advertisement

The multifunction satellite is now moving towards the 146°BT orbit right above the Papuan island. It is expected to reach orbit this November. 

Satria-1 is the government’s first multifunction satellite equipped with a 150-gbps capacity. Indonesia claims that the Satria-1 satellite has the largest satellite capacity in Asia.

In an earlier statement, acting Communications Minister Mahfud MD said that the satellite would help provide internet access in Indonesia's remote areas unreachable by fiber optics.

“I would like to counter critics who said that Satria-1 is useless due to the lack of ground networks related to the ongoing 4G-BTS [base transceiver station] graft investigation at the Attorney General’s Office,” Mahfud said.

“The Satria-1 functions to distribute access to the internet evenly for education, health, and public service purposes and for the National Police and the Indonesian Military in the outermost areas,” he said.

Satellite provider Satelit Nusantara Tiga and the PSN consortium are taking part in this megaproject under a public-private partnership. Satelit Nusantara Tiga reported that the investment for the satellite, including its rocket and ground station, totaled $540 million.

The Satria-1 satellite has a lifetime of 15 years.

Read More:
Indonesia to Launch Satria-1 Satelite for Faster Internet Connection

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces
Business 1 hours ago

INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces

 The Bandung-based company has previously supplied solar lampposts in more than 8,700 areas.
Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games

 the decision was taken after the budget was not released by the Indonesian government.
‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo
Lifestyle 10 hours ago

‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo

 Sandiaga recalled watching the video titled "Love the Philippines" during a recent event and being intrigued by the paddy field scenery.
Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs
News 11 hours ago

Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs

 Indonesia is set to receive the first tranche of the A$200 million climate and infrastructure partnership from Australia.
Indonesian State Budget Records $10B Surplus in 1st Half of 2023
Business 12 hours ago

Indonesian State Budget Records $10B Surplus in 1st Half of 2023

 The revenue for the first half of the year amounted to Rp 1,407.9 trillion, equivalent to 57.2 percent of the annual target.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
1
Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
2
Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
3
Market Size for Indonesia's EV Ecosystem Predicted to Top $20b by 2030
4
Mario Dandy Accused of Molesting Underage Girlfriend
5
Jokowi to Discuss Trade with PM Albanese on Sydney Trip
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED