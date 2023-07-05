Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Indonesia Needs to Introduce Ethics in AI Usage

Antara
June 23, 2023 | 4:36 pm
Artificial Intelligence Illustration. (Photo: Handout)
Artificial Intelligence Illustration. (Photo: Handout)

Jakarta. Indonesia should make appropriate and firm approaches to the growing use of artificial intelligence, including introducing ethical values, a technology expert has said.

"The first is how we build awareness and education about AI" so that community members understand the potential risks and benefits of AI, said Sri Savitri, who is also the Head of the Education Ecosystem at state-owned telecommunications company Telkom Indonesia.

Public dissemination of the pros and cons of AI can be conducted through campaigns, workshops, seminars, and educational programs, she said in a recent seminar in Jakarta.

The second step is establishing a clear ethical framework, she said. Indonesia has recognized the importance of an ethical framework in the development and utilization of AI technology. This framework is considered a guide to ensure responsible AI development.

According to Gadjah Mada Law Professor Dina Kariodimejo, it is unethical for a person to claim the intellectual property rights of AI-generated materials.

"Generally, intellectual property rights will only acknowledge a creation made by humans, so what is created by an AI will not have the protection of intellectual property rights. Whatever it is, be it ChatGPT or other forms of AI," Dina said.

There is no way to check if an intellectual property rights owner is honest or not when using AI helps so it’s all down to the person’s integrity, Dina said
.
Sri emphasized the importance of research and education to make gains from AI. 

The government has invested resources in education and research programs focusing on AI, including initiatives such as the Artificial Intelligence Research and Innovation Collaboration (KORIKA).

Additionally, the government is also enhancing education in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), which is seen as providing many opportunities for AI research.

"We must encourage sustainable research and innovation within AI, focusing on addressing potential risks and developing solutions to mitigate them," she said.

The fourth step, according to Sri, is data governance. Indonesia needs to ensure that data management complies with policies and regulations to support responsible and secure AI usage. This includes creating a mechanism for data collection, storage, and utilization.

The final step is collaboration and partnership. Indonesia is encouraged to actively engage in international organizations and collaborate with industry leaders and research institutions to share knowledge and best practices. Through this collaboration, Indonesia can contribute to the development of global AI standards.

"By following these steps, Indonesia can lay the foundation for the ethical and beneficial implementation of AI technology, ensuring that it aligns with social values, Pancasila values, and human rights, and contributes to overall welfare," Sri said.

