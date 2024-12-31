Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
June 30, 2025 | 6:58 pm
Indonesian police (Polri) showcase their new robots at Monas in Central Jakarta ahead of the force's anniversary on July 1. The robots make their public debut during a rehearsal for Bhayangkara Day celebrations at Monas on Friday, June 27, 2025. (Photo: Polri)
Jakarta. Indonesia’s National Police (Polri) introduced a range of robots ahead of the force’s 79th anniversary celebrations, aiming to enhance law enforcement capabilities while reducing human exposure to high-risk situations.

National Police spokesman Inspector General Sandi Nugroho said on Monday that the initiative aligns with the police’s 2025-2045 strategic plan to adopt robotics for operational support.

“Many countries have been using robots to maximize police work, including humanoid robots in Thailand, patrol robots in China, and insect robots in Singapore for search and rescue,” Sandi said.

The Indonesian police plan to deploy “robodogs” starting in 2026, performing similar functions to K9 units in detecting hazardous materials while being more cost-efficient and weather-resistant.

“These robots do not require daily feeding, handler training, and can operate in extreme weather conditions,” Sandi explained.

In addition to robodogs, the police showcased humanoid robots capable of facial recognition and traffic monitoring using 360-degree camera systems. The robots made their public debut during a rehearsal for the Bhayangkara Day celebrations at Monas, Central Jakarta, last Friday, where the police demonstrated 25 robots including humanoids, robotic tanks, drones, and robodogs.

Johanes Kurnia Widjaja, CEO of Sari Teknologi, which developed the robots, said the designs were customized to address the specific challenges faced by Indonesian police.

“Our i-K9 robots can operate for up to eight hours in extreme weather and are integrated with artificial intelligence,” Johanes said. Meanwhile, the humanoid robots, still under development, are designed for security and public order monitoring, with thousands of testing hours and algorithm refinements still needed before full operational deployment.

Deputy National Police Chief for Internal Supervision Commissioner General Dedi Prasetyo said that while the technology remains in its early stages, it will help the police reduce risks to personnel and improve operational accuracy.

“These robots are designed to take on roles in high-risk locations, such as abandoned buildings or disaster zones, reducing human exposure to danger,” Dedi said, adding that the robots may also assist in bomb disposal, hostage situations, and search and rescue missions.

Indonesia’s police are studying robotic policing technologies from countries like China and Dubai, where robots are used for patrols, document processing, and public services.

