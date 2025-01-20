Indonesia Threatens to Block eBay, Nike, Lenovo Over Regulatory Non-Compliance

Alfi Dinilhaq
June 20, 2025 | 1:33 pm
A teenage boy inspects a used Nike sneaker at Senen Market, Jakarta, on March 12, 2023. (Beritasatu Photo/Cindy Layan)
Jakarta. The Indonesian government has issued a stern warning to several major global brands -- including eBay, Nike, and Lenovo -- demanding they register their digital platforms operating in the country or face being blocked.

The Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry on Friday said it had sent formal warning letters to seven companies through their local representatives, citing their failure to comply with mandatory registration requirements under Government Regulation No. 5 of 2020.

The list includes electronics maker Philips, e-commerce platform eBay, sportswear brand Nike, gaming service Xbox (owned by Microsoft), airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and tech giant Lenovo.

“As of June 17, these companies have not provided an adequate response or shown concrete efforts to fulfill the registration process,” said Alexander Sabar, Director General of Digital Space Oversight at the ministry.

“All electronic system providers are required to comply with the prevailing regulations to ensure orderly and accountable digital governance in Indonesia,” Alexander added.

The specific platforms cited for non-compliance include:

  • philips.com (PT Philips Indonesia Commercial)
  • bathandbodyworks.co.id (PT Dunia Luxindo)
  • ebay.com and the eBay app (eBay, Inc.)
  • nike.com and the Nike app (Nike, Inc.)
  • xbox.com and the Xbox app (Microsoft Corporation)
  • klm.com and the KLM app (KLM Royal Dutch Airlines)
  • lenovo.com and the Lenovo app (PT Lenovo Indonesia)

The government stressed that it is open to dialogue and will allow companies to clarify any technical issues or registration hurdles. However, Alexander warned that continued non-compliance could result in a full blockade of the platforms in Indonesia.

