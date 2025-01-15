Indonesia Warns Worldcoin of Permanent Closure If It Skips Summons

Eka Jaya Saputra
May 7, 2025 | 9:52 am
FILE - Communication and Digital Affairs Minister, Meutya Hafid, speaks during a bilateral meeting with US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, Marisa Lago, and US Ambassador to Indonesia, Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir, in Jakarta on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry)
Bekasi. The Indonesian government has announced plans to summon the local operator of Worldcoin, the global cryptocurrency and digital identity project co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, over alleged unauthorized iris scan activities in several cities. 

Failure to respond could result in a permanent shutdown of the company’s operations in the country, a senior official warned Tuesday.

Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said that the ministry had suspended the activities of Terang Bulan Abadi, the company representing Worldcoin in Indonesia, after receiving reports it was promoting iris scans to Indonesian users without proper authorization.

According to the ministry, Terang Bulan Abadi does not possess the required Electronic System Provider (PSE) license. Instead, its website reportedly operates under a license issued to a separate firm, Sandina Abadi Nusantara.

Operating electronic services without the proper license -- or using a license issued to another company -- is a serious violation under Government Regulation No. 71/2019 on Electronic Transactions and System Providers.

The government plans to summon representatives from both companies next week. “We are currently suspending their operations while awaiting clarification. If they fail to comply, they will be permanently shut down,” Meutya said during a working visit in Bekasi, West Java.

Since 2024, Worldcoin has rapidly expanded its digital identity registration efforts across Indonesia, drawing thousands of participants by offering token-based incentives. Social media has been flooded with images and videos of long queues, with users lining up to scan their irises using a device known as "the Orb." Each participant reportedly receives Worldcoin tokens valued at around Rp 800,000 ($48) upon registration.

Worldcoin has also faced mounting scrutiny in other parts of the world. Governments in Germany, France, Kenya, and Argentina have launched investigations or imposed restrictions over concerns related to data privacy, user consent, and biometric security. In Kenya, authorities suspended Worldcoin's activities in 2023 following a public outcry, while regulators in Europe have questioned whether the project complies with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards. 

