Indonesian Elementary, Middle Schoolers to Learn AI and Coding

Theressia Silalahi
November 11, 2024 | 2:20 pm
This undated photo shows Indonesian elementary school students. (Antara Photo)
This undated photo shows Indonesian elementary school students. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The government is mulling having Indonesian school children in selected elementary and middle schools learn coding and artificial intelligence (AI). 

However, only students at schools that the government finds to be ready will have these extra lessons, according to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu’ti. In other words, the government will take into account whether the schools have adequate tech facilities to teach AI and coding to their students.

“We plan on inserting AI and coding in the upcoming curriculum as an elective at schools that we consider to be ready,” Abdul Mu’ti said in a meeting on education policies in Jakarta on Monday.

“But not all schools have adequate information technology equipment and fast internet connection. So we will start having AI and coding lessons as an optional course in certain schools,” the minister added.

The AI-coding lessons are part of the government’s plans to improve national education quality and develop the country’s human capital as Indonesia seeks to reach a golden era by its centennial in 2045. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka told the same meeting that “Indonesia would need many talents skilled in AI, coding, and machine learning if it wants to achieve Golden Indonesia.”

