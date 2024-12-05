Indonesian Gov’t Gives Apple One Week to Confirm Investment Commitment

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has given US tech giant Apple one week to confirm its investment commitment in a legally binding written statement, warning that restrictive policies will remain in place if the company fails to comply.

Investment Minister Rosan Perkasa Roeslani announced on Thursday that the government is seeking formal assurance regarding Apple’s previously stated investment pledge.

During a hearing with lawmakers earlier this week, the same official revealed that Apple had expressed plans to invest at least $1 billion in Indonesia. However, the government is pressing the company to take immediate steps to realize its proposed investment, specifically in a smartphone component manufacturing plant.

“We expect to receive a written commitment from Apple within the next week,” Rosan said at the presidential office in Jakarta.

The minister disclosed that Apple’s management had communicated their investment intentions during a phone call with him.

“They detailed plans for investment in various components for smartphones and other devices,” Rosan said.

The government previously rejected a $100 million investment offer from Apple, deeming it insignificant for a company of its scale.

In response, Indonesia imposed a ban on the domestic sales of the iPhone 16, citing its failure to meet the requirement of at least 40 percent locally-made components.

