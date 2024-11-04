Indonesian Lawmaker Calls Apple’s Tax Holiday Demand “Absurd,” Supports iPhone 16 Ban

Herman
November 4, 2024 | 4:00 pm
Attendees take a closer look at the Apple iPhone 16 during an announcement of new products at Apple headquarters Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Juliana Yamada)
Jakarta. House of Representatives member Mufti Anam criticized Apple for allegedly requesting a 50-year tax holiday and expressed his support for the continued ban on iPhone 16 sales in Indonesia.

“We are disclosing the government’s reason behind this ban, Apple is asking for a 50-year tax holiday. This is absurd. They deserve to be blocked from our country,” Mufti said  during a meeting with State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir and Commission VI of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Mufti said that Apple has profited extensively from the Indonesian market but appears unwilling to invest without major incentives. “The people of Indonesia are angry with Apple. If necessary, we should consider banning all iPhone products. This is an insult to our country,” he added.

Currently, the iPhone 16 is barred from sale in Indonesia as it has not met the 35 percent domestic component requirement (TKDN). The restriction has made it nearly impossible to find the iPhone 16 on major Indonesian e-commerce sites. As of Friday, searches on two leading online platforms confirmed the device’s absence.

iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban

The Industry Ministry revealed that about 9,000 iPhone 16 units entered Indonesia through passengers from August to October 2024, with applicable taxes paid. However, the ministry clarified that while individuals may bring in iPhone 16 devices for personal use, these cannot be resold domestically.

On Oct. 9, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita explained that Apple previously held TKDN certification for its products but that certification has since expired. “Renewing the TKDN certification is still pending, contingent on Apple’s further investment in Indonesia,” Agus said.

Currently, Apple’s investment in Indonesia is Rp 1.48 trillion ($94.62 million), relatively low compared to the market demand for its products in the country. The tech giant has committed an additional Rp 240 billion to increase its investment, Agus noted.

If Apple meets its investment obligations, Indonesia will permit the latest iPhone model, launched on Sept. 20, along with other new Apple products, to be sold in the country. 

The Jakarta Globe has made an inquiry to Apple regarding these matters and is currently awaiting a response.

