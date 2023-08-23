Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia’s Cellular Tariffs among the Cheapest in SE Asia

Abdul Muslim
August 22, 2023 | 9:18 pm
SHARE
A worker of telecommunication company XL Axiata checks the internet network under a telecom tower at the State Capital Nusantara area in North Penajem Pasert regency, East Kalimantan, June 8, 2023. (Antara Photo)
A worker of telecommunication company XL Axiata checks the internet network under a telecom tower at the State Capital Nusantara area in North Penajem Pasert regency, East Kalimantan, June 8, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesia, while offering some of the lowest rates for 1 gigabyte of mobile data in Southeast Asia, grapples with relatively sluggish internet speeds compared to its regional peers.

Recent data from Cable, a UK-based website tracking global mobile data costs, reveals that Indonesia maintains an average price of $0.46 per 1 GB of mobile data. This figure positions Indonesia as the fourth most affordable Southeast Asian country in terms of mobile data costs, trailing behind Thailand ($0.38), Cambodia ($0.42), and Malaysia ($0.45).

However, Indonesia's internet speed ranks ninth among the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index.

The Indonesian telecommunications landscape is dominated by four major cellular providers: Telkomsel, a subsidiary of state-owned telecom company Telkom; Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison; XL Axiata; and Smartfren Telecom. Collectively, these companies operate 605,448 base transceiver stations, with 68 percent of them providing 4G services.

Advertisement

A survey by the Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association (APJII) underscores the nation's digital progress, revealing a total of 215.63 million internet users last year, accounting for 78 percent of the population.

IT expert Ridwan Effendi weighed in, attributing Indonesia's affordable cellular tariffs to the International Telecommunication Union's call for nations to make the internet accessible to all segments of their populations at rates aligned with their respective gross domestic product.

"However, overly inexpensive prices might pose long-term challenges, potentially affecting the sustainability of the business as well as the quality and coverage of services," Ridwan said in a recent interview.

The Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) expert also noted that internet "blank spots" are still a concern, particularly within Greater Jakarta.

"These coverage gaps often manifest in urban regions due to obstructions posed by high-rise structures or underground locations. Operators should address this predicament by deploying signal repeaters or indoor coverage solutions in collaboration with building owners," Ridwan said.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Buys 24 F-15EX Fighter Jets from Boeing 
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Buys 24 F-15EX Fighter Jets from Boeing 

 The F-15EX is the most advanced version of the F-15 ever built, with digital fly-by-wire flight control and a new electronic warfare system.
Indonesia’s Cellular Tariffs among the Cheapest in SE Asia
Tech 5 hours ago

Indonesia’s Cellular Tariffs among the Cheapest in SE Asia

 However, Indonesia's internet speed ranks ninth among the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states.
Indonesia Needs $200b Investment for Green Buildings: Minister
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia Needs $200b Investment for Green Buildings: Minister

 Green buildings focus on minimizing negative impacts on the environment.
Real Estate Tycoon Srettha Thavisin Becomes Thailand's 30th Prime Minister
News 8 hours ago

Real Estate Tycoon Srettha Thavisin Becomes Thailand's 30th Prime Minister

 Srettha leads a coalition of 11 parties that includes two pro-military parties affiliated with outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
Mario Dandy Apologizes to Victim, Father after Facing 12-Year Imprisonment 
News 10 hours ago

Mario Dandy Apologizes to Victim, Father after Facing 12-Year Imprisonment 

 Prosecutors have proposed a prison sentence of 12 years for Mario, coupled with a restitution of Rp 120 billion to be paid to the victim.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

China to Import More Indonesian Palm Oil in 2024: Gapki
1
China to Import More Indonesian Palm Oil in 2024: Gapki
2
Bali Imposes $10 Fee on Foreign Tourists
3
Jakarta Police Uncover Arms Trade Syndicate
4
PDI-P Executive Budiman Sudjatmiko Faces Dismissal Over Open Support for Prabowo
5
Vietnam to Ink ASEAN Payment Connectivity Pact This Week
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED