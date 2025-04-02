Indosat Hosts AI Day to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Mining Industry

Alfida Rizky Febrianna, Monique Handa Shafira
April 24, 2025 | 4:36 pm
Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Rosan Roeslani speaks to B-Universe Media Holdings during the Indonesia AI Day for Mining Industry 2025 at the Kempinski Grand Ballroom, Jakarta, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Monique Handa Shafira)
Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Rosan Roeslani speaks to B-Universe Media Holdings during the Indonesia AI Day for Mining Industry 2025 at the Kempinski Grand Ballroom, Jakarta, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Monique Handa Shafira)

Jakarta. Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) hosted the "Indonesia AI Day for Mining Industry 2025" on Thursday, bringing together industry leaders, regulators, and technology partners to explore the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming Indonesia’s mining sector.

The event, themed "Navigating the Future of Indonesia’s Mining Industry," aimed to demonstrate how AI can enhance productivity, sustainability, and economic growth in one of the nation’s key industries.

 "Given the geopolitical dynamics and uncertainties, this is a pivotal moment for Indonesia. The country is blessed with abundant natural resources, minerals that the world is seeking, and with AI, we can perform better," Vikram Sinha, President Director & CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said at the Kempinski Grand Ballroom in Jakarta.

Sinha said AI can provide strategic benefits to the mining industry, improving efficiency across the entire value chain. By integrating AI, mining companies can enhance operations, reduce costs, and ensure environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards are met, while remaining competitive in global markets. "Today, we demonstrate this with our ecosystem partners, such as Huawei, Accenture, McKinsey, and Lintasarta," he added.

Kearney: Indonesia Has Strong AI Potential but Needs More Education

The mining sector currently contributes around 10.5 percent to Indonesia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Sinha believes that with the right policies, investments, and collaborations, AI can increase the sector's contribution to 17 percent, equating to an additional $300 billion in economic output. "If we collaborate and use AI as an accelerator, with the right design and ecosystem partners, we can achieve a 17 percent contribution to GDP," he stated.

Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Rosan Roeslani, expressed his appreciation for the event as a key initiative from the private sector to support national industry transformation. He said  AI adoption in Indonesia’s resource industries, particularly mining, can drive greater competitiveness, sustainability, and inclusivity.

“AI is no longer optional; it must be implemented. It significantly enhances efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness, which is crucial for Indonesia's position in the global market,” he said.

VP Gibran Tells UPH Students to Embrace AI

Roeslani further pointed out that the mining sector is a significant contributor to national investment, projected to reach Rp 1.905 trillion this year. With AI, he believes Indonesia can further strengthen this contribution.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Nezar Patria, outlined the government's efforts to promote the growth of the AI industry. The government is preparing new regulations for AI governance, employing a 3P framework (policy, people, and platform) to ensure comprehensive AI development in Indonesia.

"We are working intensively with stakeholders, including industry players, academia, and AI development communities, to create a national AI program," Nezar said.

The event also served as a platform to explore AI’s potential in modernizing the mining sector, with an emphasis on collaborative efforts to create a resilient digital ecosystem for the industry.

With AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies set to reshape the sector, Indosat aims to strengthen synergies across industries to build a smarter, more competitive, and inclusive mining industry that is poised for future success on the global stage.

