INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces

Jakarta. State-own technology company Industri Telekomunikasi Indonesia (INTI) has been awarded with the project to supply solar lampposts in 27 provinces covering more than 10,000 areas.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry chose INTI based on their successful implementation of similar projects in 2018-19, INTI’s Corporate Secretary Delvia Damayanti said in a statement.

“Our target is to complete the solar lamppost project by the end of 2023,” Delvia said. However, the financial value of the project was not disclosed in the statement.

“This project is a testament to our full support for the government’s electrification efforts countrywide. With our proven experience, competence and capabilities over the past decade, INTI is confident in providing clean energy for the future,” she added.

The Bandung-based company has previously supplied solar lampposts in more than 8,700 areas across Sumatra, Java, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Nusa Tenggara, and Papua. Additionally, they have constructed solar power plants with a combined capacity of 7.8 Megawatt Peak during the last ten years.

