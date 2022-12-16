IOH Celebrates New Milestone of 100 Million Users with Generous Package

The launch of IM3's "New Era of Simple Living" in Jakarta on Dec. 15, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. Telecommunications provider Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, shortened IOH, on Thursday launched another campaign for IM3, not long after announcing it has hit the 100 million-mark of combined total of IM3 and Tri customer base in Indonesia.

The "New Era of Simple Living" campaign endorses the Freedom Internet mobile data plan, which offers its users 100 GB at a price of Rp 137,500 (about $8.80). And this is entirely the main quota.

"People want to be able to come to us and be able to use the internet and it's really up to them what they use it for. It's not really up to us to decide," IM3 SVP - head of marketing Alistair David Johnston told the press in Jakarta on Thursday.

"The [100 GB] is a quota that can be used anytime, anywhere. And I think that's what the customers want," Johnston said.

The new campaign came almost a week after IOH's announcement that it had recorded a hundred million subscribers across Indonesia about a year since the merger. More than 60 million of those 100 million users subscribe to IM3, according to Johnston.

"What's next after 100 million, maybe 300 million? The nature of this company is really motivated to offer a great service to the people in Indonesia," Johnston said when asked if the new campaign was part of the company's strategy to attract more customers.

"The culture of IOH is to bring the next thing, the next opportunity, and try to find not just growth for our business, but the country as a whole. In the coming year, we expect to see lots of new initiatives and opportunities for our customers," Johnston said.

According to Fahroni Arifin, SVP - head of brand management and strategy at IOH, IM3's target audience is young people. So it is no surprise that the mobile operator works alongside musicians that are popular among many Indonesian youths to promote the new campaign.

Take Kunto Aji, Sal Priadi, Fiersa Besari, for example.

"Over the past 20 years, IM3 by nature has been designed for youths. Most of our users are between fresh graduates, first jobbers, and young families," Fahroni Arifin, SVP - head of brand management and strategy at IOH, told the same presser.

Indosat Ooredoo and Hutchison 3 Indonesia (Tri) completed their merger to form IOH earlier this year.