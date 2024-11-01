iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban

Wahyu Sahala Tua
November 1, 2024 | 6:03 pm
The Apple iPhone 16 is displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store on Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)
The Apple iPhone 16 is displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store on Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, File)

Jakarta. Apple’s iPhone 16 has become nearly impossible to find on major Indonesian online retail platforms. As of Friday, a search by Beritasatu.com on two popular e-commerce sites in Indonesia revealed that the iPhone 16 is no longer available.

One prominent online store displayed a message to users searching for the device: “Oops, this item cannot be purchased.” Another platform also showed no listings for the iPhone 16 but did not provide any specific message.

The shortage follows a recent ban by the Ministry of Industry on the sale of iPhone 16 models in Indonesia due to the device’s lack of a required Domestic Component Level (TKDN) certificate for the local market.

The Ministry disclosed that approximately 9,000 units of the iPhone 16 entered Indonesia with passengers between August and October 2024, with taxes paid. The ministry clarified that iPhone 16 devices brought in by individual travelers or crew members, or sent through shipping services for personal use are permitted but cannot be resold.

Ministry spokesperson Febri Hendri Antoni Arif explained that the iPhone 16 falls under the category of postal and telecommunications goods that can enter Indonesia through the Directorate General of Customs and Excise. Each passenger is allowed to bring a maximum of two units.

Moreover, personal belongings and items sent through postal services for non-commercial use are not required to meet technical standards, including the local component obligation of 35 percent. The registration of the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) for personal items and those sent via post is handled by the Directorate General of Customs and Excise.

Previously, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita stated that iPhone 16 units imported by registered importers cannot yet be sold domestically, as Apple has not fulfilled its investment commitments to obtain TKDN certification through the innovation scheme.

