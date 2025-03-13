Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia

Alfi Dinilhaq
June 16, 2025 | 7:59 pm
SHARE
Registered design sketch of the BYD M9 filed with Indonesia's Intellectual Property Office (DJKI). (DJKI)
Registered design sketch of the BYD M9 filed with Indonesia's Intellectual Property Office (DJKI). (DJKI)

Jakarta. Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has filed for industrial design protection of its latest premium MPV, the BYD M9, in Indonesia, signaling a potential market debut in the near future.

The design registration was published in the Industrial Design Gazette, issued on June 3 by the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) under the Law and Human Rights Ministry. The application, filed under number A00202406735, was submitted by BYD Company Limited, headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

While BYD Indonesia has yet to confirm a launch date, the move is a strong indication that the brand is preparing to bring its upscale people-mover into a segment long dominated by the Toyota Alphard.

In China, the M9, known as the BYD Xia, is offered as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine combined with a high-output electric motor. The hybrid setup delivers a combined output of over 400 hp, far outpacing the current Toyota Alphard’s 2.5-liter hybrid option, which produces around 200 hp.

Advertisement

The M9 is also equipped with two battery options: 20.4 kWh and 36.6 kWh, providing up to 180 km of electric-only range under the CLTC standard.

Read More:
BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures

Inside, the M9 promises a luxurious and tech-forward cabin, configured to seat seven passengers in a 2+2+3 layout. The second row features captain’s chairs for added comfort, while the cockpit includes three digital screens: a 15.6-inch central infotainment display, a front passenger screen, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The Toyota Alphard, a status symbol in Indonesia’s upper-middle-class segment, boasts a strong brand legacy and aftersales network. However, the M9 could disrupt the landscape by offering competitive pricing.

In its home market, the BYD M9 is priced between 249,800 yuan and 309,800 yuan, or roughly Rp 565 million to Rp 685 million, roughly a third of a new Alphard. Should the M9 arrive in Indonesia, pricing will likely be adjusted to reflect local taxes, logistics, and market positioning.

BYD has quickly emerged as a dominant player in Indonesia’s growing EV market. In the first quarter of 2025, the brand sold 5,718 EVs, topping the segment and ranking as the sixth-largest car brand overall, according to the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo). These figures do not include units sold by Denza, BYD’s luxury sub-brand, which contributed another 2,524 EVs to the total.

Read More:
BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup

Other Chinese brands, such as Chery, Wuling, and AION, also featured prominently among Indonesia’s top EV sellers, while Hyundai trailed with just 573 EV units sold despite its local manufacturing presence.

After officially launching its operations in January 2024 and beginning deliveries in June the same year, BYD is currently developing a large-scale production facility in Subang, West Java. The plant, located on a 126-hectare plot in the Subang Smartpolitan industrial estate, is expected to begin local assembly by 2026 with an annual capacity of up to 150,000 units.

Tags:
#Automotive
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia
Tech 2 hours ago

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia

 BYD registers the design of its premium M9 MPV in Indonesia, signaling a potential launch amid the EV giant’s rapid market expansion.
BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
Business Jun 4, 2025 | 10:49 am

BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures

 BYD Indonesia confirms local operations remain unaffected after 20 dealerships in China shut down due to a partner’s financial troubles.
Brazilian Prosecutors Sue China's BYD Over Allegations of Slave-Like Labor Conditions
Business May 28, 2025 | 8:39 am

Brazilian Prosecutors Sue China's BYD Over Allegations of Slave-Like Labor Conditions

 Last year, Brazilian authorities rescued 220 Chinese workers from the construction site of BYD’s new factory in the city of Camaçari.
BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
Business May 17, 2025 | 7:16 pm

BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup

 BYD officially launched its Indonesian operations in January 2024 and began consumer deliveries in June 2024.
Smoke, Not Fire: BYD Responds to Electric Car Incident in West Jakarta
Tech May 14, 2025 | 3:20 pm

Smoke, Not Fire: BYD Responds to Electric Car Incident in West Jakarta

 A BYD Seal EV allegedly emitted smoke while parked in a Jakarta garage, raising safety concerns.
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
Business May 11, 2025 | 4:28 am

Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground

 Chinese brands now command 10 percent of the Indonesian auto market, a sharp increase from just 3.83 percent a year earlier.
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
Business May 7, 2025 | 9:02 am

Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants

 Indonesia's market share of electric cars rose to 5 percent of total vehicle sales in 2024, up from just 1.7 percent in 2023.
VinFast, BYD Projects in Indonesia Face Disruptions from Local Groups
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 12:59 pm

VinFast, BYD Projects in Indonesia Face Disruptions from Local Groups

 Local group disruptions hit VinFast and BYD’s EV factory projects in West Java.
BYD’s 2024 Revenue Hits $107B, Surpasses Tesla’s Sales
Business Mar 25, 2025 | 7:26 pm

BYD’s 2024 Revenue Hits $107B, Surpasses Tesla’s Sales

 BYD’s 2024 revenue hit $107B, surpassing Tesla’s $97.7B. Strong EV sales and a new fast-charging system fuel its global expansion.
Denza Enters Indonesia’s Auto Market, Outselling Premium Rivals
Business Mar 13, 2025 | 9:47 am

Denza Enters Indonesia’s Auto Market, Outselling Premium Rivals

 Denza sold 937 units in its first two months despite entering the market only in late January 2025.

The Latest

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia
Tech 2 hours ago

Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia

 BYD registers the design of its premium M9 MPV in Indonesia, signaling a potential launch amid the EV giant’s rapid market expansion.
When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV

 Nothing out of the ordinary -- until you realize that the newscaster isn’t a trained journalist.
Backlash Grows After Minister Labels 1998 Mass Rapes as ‘Rumors’
News 2 hours ago

Backlash Grows After Minister Labels 1998 Mass Rapes as ‘Rumors’

 Minister Fadli Zon sparks outrage after calling 1998 riot rapes “rumors”; officials, activists push back against erasing victims’ voices.
Mayor Dedie Talks of Bogor Transportation on His BeritaSatu TV's Anchor Debut
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Mayor Dedie Talks of Bogor Transportation on His BeritaSatu TV's Anchor Debut

 Bogor Mayor Dedie A Rachim talked of the city's transportation when he tried becoming a news presenter on BeritaSatu TV.
Military Court Sentences Navy Sailor to Life for Murdering Young Reporter
News 3 hours ago

Military Court Sentences Navy Sailor to Life for Murdering Young Reporter

 An Indonesian Navy sailor is sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his journalist girlfriend, Juwita, in Banjarbaru.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
1
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
2
Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore
3
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply
4
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
5
Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED