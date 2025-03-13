Is This the MPV That Will Kill the Alphard? BYD Registers M9 Design in Indonesia

Jakarta. Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has filed for industrial design protection of its latest premium MPV, the BYD M9, in Indonesia, signaling a potential market debut in the near future.

The design registration was published in the Industrial Design Gazette, issued on June 3 by the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) under the Law and Human Rights Ministry. The application, filed under number A00202406735, was submitted by BYD Company Limited, headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

While BYD Indonesia has yet to confirm a launch date, the move is a strong indication that the brand is preparing to bring its upscale people-mover into a segment long dominated by the Toyota Alphard.

In China, the M9, known as the BYD Xia, is offered as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine combined with a high-output electric motor. The hybrid setup delivers a combined output of over 400 hp, far outpacing the current Toyota Alphard’s 2.5-liter hybrid option, which produces around 200 hp.

The M9 is also equipped with two battery options: 20.4 kWh and 36.6 kWh, providing up to 180 km of electric-only range under the CLTC standard.

Inside, the M9 promises a luxurious and tech-forward cabin, configured to seat seven passengers in a 2+2+3 layout. The second row features captain’s chairs for added comfort, while the cockpit includes three digital screens: a 15.6-inch central infotainment display, a front passenger screen, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

The Toyota Alphard, a status symbol in Indonesia’s upper-middle-class segment, boasts a strong brand legacy and aftersales network. However, the M9 could disrupt the landscape by offering competitive pricing.

In its home market, the BYD M9 is priced between 249,800 yuan and 309,800 yuan, or roughly Rp 565 million to Rp 685 million, roughly a third of a new Alphard. Should the M9 arrive in Indonesia, pricing will likely be adjusted to reflect local taxes, logistics, and market positioning.

BYD has quickly emerged as a dominant player in Indonesia’s growing EV market. In the first quarter of 2025, the brand sold 5,718 EVs, topping the segment and ranking as the sixth-largest car brand overall, according to the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo). These figures do not include units sold by Denza, BYD’s luxury sub-brand, which contributed another 2,524 EVs to the total.

Other Chinese brands, such as Chery, Wuling, and AION, also featured prominently among Indonesia’s top EV sellers, while Hyundai trailed with just 573 EV units sold despite its local manufacturing presence.

After officially launching its operations in January 2024 and beginning deliveries in June the same year, BYD is currently developing a large-scale production facility in Subang, West Java. The plant, located on a 126-hectare plot in the Subang Smartpolitan industrial estate, is expected to begin local assembly by 2026 with an annual capacity of up to 150,000 units.

