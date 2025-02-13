LinkedIn: Job Openings Shrink in Indonesia, But AI and Green Talent in High Demand

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
May 8, 2025 | 1:00 pm
People line up during a job fair at a high school in Central Kalimantan on April 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Auliya Rahman)
Jakarta. Roles in artificial intelligence and environmental sustainability are among the fastest-growing career paths for university graduates in Indonesia, according to LinkedIn’s Grad Guide 2025.

The report shows that jobs like Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Security Operations Center Analyst, and Environmental Health Safety Specialist are in high demand.

LinkedIn data shows that job seekers equipped with green skills are 54.6 percent more likely to be hired than the average candidate, underscoring the value of sustainability-related competencies in today's labor market.

LinkedIn also found that job hunting is becoming more difficult, especially for young talent, as competition in the job market intensifies. According to its data, the number of job openings available per applicant in Indonesia dropped by 11 percent over the past year (March 2024–March 2025).

Read More:
BPS: 7.28 Million Indonesians Jobless, with Gen Z Most Affected

“Breaking into the job market has always been tough, and it’s even more so now,” said Serla Rusli, LinkedIn Career Expert, in a statement on Thursday. “We want to empower Indonesia’s new graduates and young professionals with tools that make job hunting less daunting and more effective.”

Despite a modest dip in Indonesia’s open unemployment rate to 4.76 percent in February 2025 (from 4.82 percent the previous year), the actual number of unemployed people rose by 80,000 to 7.28 million, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). Youth unemployment remains the highest among all age groups at 16.16 percent.

“The unemployment rate dropped slightly, but in absolute terms, more people are out of work,” BPS Chief Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti said Monday. The only age group to see a rise in unemployment was the elderly, with the rate for those aged 60 and above increasing to 1.67 percent.

Top 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs for Graduates in Indonesia:

  1. Artificial Intelligence Engineer

  2. Security Operations Center Analyst

  3. Environmental Health Safety Specialist

  4. Import Specialist

  5. Field Specialist

  6. Industrial Engineer

  7. Procurement Specialist

  8. Learning Specialist

  9. Partnerships Specialist

  10. Store Assistant

