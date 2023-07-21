Friday, July 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

MAKA Motors Receives $37.6M in Seed Capital

Indah Handayani
July 20, 2023 | 7:10 pm
SHARE
This picture taken from the MAKA Motors website depicts R&D activities in the electric motorcycle startup. (Photo courtesy of MAKA Motors)
This picture taken from the MAKA Motors website depicts R&D activities in the electric motorcycle startup. (Photo courtesy of MAKA Motors)

Jakarta. Electric motorcycle startup MAKA Motors has successfully raised $37.6 million in seed capital from 13 investors to commence the project and prepare for mass production.

The investors include AC Ventures, East Ventures, SV Investment, Northstar Group, Provident, AlfaCorp, Skystar Capital, Peak XV Partners, Openspace Ventures, Shinhan Venture Investment, BEENEXT, Kinesys Group, and M Venture Partners, the startup announced on Thursday.

“This significant funding not only validates our vision but also accelerates our mission to build electric motorcycles that exceed the expectations of Indonesian riders,” MAKA Motors Co-Founder and CEO Raditya Wibowo said in a statement.

The fresh capital infusion will allow the startup to intensify its research and development efforts, leading to the development of a prototype suitable for mass production by the next year. 

Advertisement

Additionally, the company plans to establish an assembly plant in West Java later this year.

The team at MAKA Motors is focused on in-house research and development activities to gain control over the supply chain and optimize cost efficiency, Raditya said. Their electric motorcycles will be designed with user insights to cater to the unique needs of local riders and suit Indonesia's road conditions.

The startup was founded jointly by Raditya and Arief Fadillah, former executives of ride-hailing company Gojek.

Arief, who serves as chief technology officer at MAKA, said the development involves predominantly Indonesian talents with engineering experience in automotive companies here and in Japan and Germany.

“We asked them to go home to contribute to this nation through MAKA Motors,” Arief said.

However, the startup has not yet disclosed the specific commencement date for mass production or the number of motorcycles to be built in the early stages.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Bureaucratic Reforms Should Leave Impact on People: Gov’t
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Bureaucratic Reforms Should Leave Impact on People: Gov’t

 According to Minister Abdullah Aawar Anas, impactful bureaucratic reforms call for a paradigm shift.
MAKA Motors Receives $37.6M in Seed Capital
Tech 5 hours ago

MAKA Motors Receives $37.6M in Seed Capital

 The startup was founded jointly by Raditya and Arief Fadillah, former executives of ride-hailing company Gojek.
Gov’t Takes Down Over 11,000 Gambling Websites
News 7 hours ago

Gov’t Takes Down Over 11,000 Gambling Websites

 Online gambling is strictly prohibited in Indonesia under the 2008 law on electronic information and transactions.
Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD
Business 11 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD

 Indonesia's eligibility for OECD membership has been enhanced by its regaining of upper-middle-income status.
New $320m Tollway to Spur Bengkulu’s Economic Growth: Jokowi
Business 11 hours ago

New $320m Tollway to Spur Bengkulu’s Economic Growth: Jokowi

 The newly inaugurated Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung tollway cost a total of Rp 4.8 trillion (estimated $320 million) to construct. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Businessman Detained for Allegedly Stealing Nickel Ores from Antam Mines
1
Businessman Detained for Allegedly Stealing Nickel Ores from Antam Mines
2
Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD
3
Cybersecurity Firm ITSEC Asia Seeks to Raise $7M from IPO
4
Putin to Skip BRICS Summit Due to ICC Arrest Warrant
5
China's Xinyi to Invest $11b in Quartz Sand Industry in Batam
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED