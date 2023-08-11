Friday, August 11, 2023
Media Companies Told to Be Transparent on AI Use

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 11, 2023 | 9:19 am
Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi give a doorstop interview to Indonesian media in Jakarta on July 26, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi give a doorstop interview to Indonesian media in Jakarta on July 26, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. Media organizations should issue a policy on the use of artificial intelligence or AI that clearly lays out how they will use the technology in the content they pump out, according to think-tank Indonesian Data Journalism Network (IDJN).

The rise of AI has caused major shifts across many industries, including the media. News companies begin to use some forms of AI to write content or even generate images. However, honesty is the best policy. IDJN founder Wan Ulfa Nur Zuhra recently said that media organizations should be open with the readers about their approach to AI.

“If we do use AI, tell our readers so it would be fair for the audience,” Ulfa told a conference in Jakarta on Thursday.

Some media organizations overseas have issued their AI policies, and Indonesian newsrooms should follow suit, according to Ulfa.

In these guidelines, the newsrooms make it clear how they will use AI in their work, including where they draw the line.

For instance, British news outlet The Financial Times wrote that they would not publish AI-generated photorealistic images, but would explore AI-augmented visuals for infographics, among others.

London-based media The Guardian wrote in their AI policy that it would include AI-generated elements in its content if it has a “specific benefit, human oversight, and the explicit permission of a senior editor”. Both newsrooms said they would notify the readers if AI is used in the process.

"We [media organizations] should be transparent," Ulfa said.

Read More: US Says Quad is Open to Cooperation with ASEAN

