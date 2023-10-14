Meta Removes Gambling Ads in Indonesia

Jakarta. US tech giant Meta has removed 161,000 gambling ads on its social media platforms operating in Indonesia in line with the government’s policy.

Indonesia strictly bans gambling and any violation could risk a harsh sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

"I have sent a letter to Meta to remove gambling ads from WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook and yesterday I was informed that Meta has taken down 161,000 gambling ads,” Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday.

The letter was sent to Meta’s representative office in Jakarta on October 2, asking for the removal of gambling content in accordance with the existing law in Indonesia.

According to the minister, nearly 393,000 gambling contents have been frozen or removed between July 18 and October 11.

