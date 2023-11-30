Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million

Jakarta. Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, also known as Mitratel, has concluded the acquisition of 803 telecommunications towers from Gametraco Tunggal for Rp 1.75 trillion ($113 million) to further assert its status as Indonesia’s biggest digital infrastructure provider.

The latest purchase brings the total number of Mitratel’s towers to more than 37,000.

"Of the 803 towers we recently acquired, 562 or 70 percent are located outside of Java," Mitratel Chief Executive Officer Theodorus Ardi Hartoko said in a statement on Thursday.

The new towers come together with 1,327 users who become new clients for Mitratel (MTEL). It now has more than 55,000 tenants across the country.

Additionally, Mitratel has significantly increased the total length of its fiber optic cable to 29,042 kilometers from 5,872 kilometers in the third quarter of last year.

Mitratel is among the biggest providers of shared telecommunications infrastructures in the world. The statistics database website Statista included Mitratel among the world’s 15 biggest owners and operators of shared telecommunications infrastructure.

In the nine months ending September of the current year, Mitratel has recorded a net profit of Rp 1.43 trillion.

