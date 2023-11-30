Thursday, November 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million

Whisnu Bagus Prasetyo
November 30, 2023 | 2:27 pm
SHARE
A teleccommunications tower operated by Mitratel. (Photo courtesy of Mitratel)
A teleccommunications tower operated by Mitratel. (Photo courtesy of Mitratel)

Jakarta. Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, also known as Mitratel, has concluded the acquisition of 803 telecommunications towers from Gametraco Tunggal for Rp 1.75 trillion ($113 million) to further assert its status as Indonesia’s biggest digital infrastructure provider.

The latest purchase brings the total number of Mitratel’s towers to more than 37,000.

"Of the 803 towers we recently acquired, 562 or 70 percent are located outside of Java," Mitratel Chief Executive Officer Theodorus Ardi Hartoko said in a statement on Thursday.

The new towers come together with 1,327 users who become new clients for Mitratel (MTEL). It now has more than 55,000 tenants across the country.

Advertisement

Additionally, Mitratel has significantly increased the total length of its fiber optic cable to 29,042 kilometers from 5,872 kilometers in the third quarter of last year.

Mitratel is among the biggest providers of shared telecommunications infrastructures in the world. The statistics database website Statista included Mitratel among the world’s 15 biggest owners and operators of shared telecommunications infrastructure.

In the nine months ending September of the current year, Mitratel has recorded a net profit of Rp 1.43 trillion.

Tags:
#Tech
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million
Tech 2 hours ago

Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million

 Mitratel is among the biggest providers of shared telecommunications infrastructures in the world.
Caitlin Halderman Announced as The Palace Jeweler’s ‘Special Friend’
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Caitlin Halderman Announced as The Palace Jeweler’s ‘Special Friend’

 Caitlin Halderman will join The Palace Jeweler’s other special friends such as Andien and Sheila Dara. 
Death of Henry Kissinger Met With Polarized Reaction around The World
News 3 hours ago

Death of Henry Kissinger Met With Polarized Reaction around The World

 Kissinger is revered in China for having engineered the opening of relations between the ruling Communist Party and Washington under Nixon.
Indonesia ‘Can’t Understand’ Why Netanyahu Plans to Resume War After Truce
News 6 hours ago

Indonesia ‘Can’t Understand’ Why Netanyahu Plans to Resume War After Truce

 Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel would resume war once the truce deal expires on early Thursday local time. 
China Presents Vague Mideast Peace Plan as US Promotes Its Own Role
News 14 hours ago

China Presents Vague Mideast Peace Plan as US Promotes Its Own Role

 The Chinese foreign minister said Israel has long established an independent state and the Jews are no longer without a home.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
1
Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
2
Indonesia Calls for Palestine’s Full UN Membership
3
Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief
4
Jokowi Fires Back at Anies’ Criticism on Capital Nusantara Project
5
Poland to Start Exporting Apples to Indonesia Next Year
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED