Nintendo Switch 2 Preorders Overwhelm Retailers, Sell Out in Minutes

New York. Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 opened at midnight Thursday across the US, only to be met with overwhelming demand and widespread frustration as listings quickly sold out and retailer websites buckled under pressure.

Consumers hoping to be among the first to own Nintendo’s next-generation console, set for official launch on June 5, flooded online retail platforms. While some managed to secure preorders, many encountered delays, error messages, empty shopping carts, or cancellations shortly after receiving confirmation emails.

Nintendo acknowledged the “very high demand” on its My Nintendo Store and said it was “working diligently to fulfill orders,” while cautioning that delivery by launch day could not be guaranteed. The company urged fans to visit participating retailers to improve their chances.

Walmart, which began offering the console at 12 a.m. ET, said listings “sold out quickly due to high demand.” Best Buy and Target also opened preorders overnight, but marked listings as “out of stock” within hours. GameStop launched online and in-store preorders Thursday morning, but its online stock also disappeared within minutes.

“We’re seeing overwhelming demand for Switch 2, which is causing some site issues,” GameStop Help posted on X, formerly Twitter. The company said it would continue targeting bots and duplicate orders to reopen inventory. In-store preorders remained available Thursday afternoon.

It remains unclear how many units each retailer allocated for early sales. Nintendo, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy did not respond to requests for comment.

The strong demand for the Switch 2 was widely expected. The new console is positioned as a major upgrade from the original 2017 model, featuring a larger screen, interactive chat, and new games.

The rollout, however, comes amid uncertainty in the electronics industry due to import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Economists warn that higher tariffs on goods from China and other countries may raise consumer prices, including for electronics with global supply chains.

At $449.99, the Switch 2 is priced well above the original Switch’s $299 launch price. While the higher cost reflects hardware upgrades, analysts say new tariffs are also contributing to the price hike.

Nintendo had initially planned to open US preorders on April 9 but delayed the launch to assess “the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” according to an update shared by GameStop. Nintendo later said prices for some Switch 2 accessories would be adjusted, but the base price of the console would remain unchanged.

The Japanese gaming giant is counting on the Switch 2 to reinvigorate demand after a slowdown in sales of its predecessor. In February, Nintendo revised its full-year sales forecast for the Switch down to 11 million units, from an earlier target of 12.5 million.

For the nine months ending December, Nintendo posted a profit of 237 billion yen ($1.5 billion), down 42 percent year-on-year.

