Numbers Look Good for Huawei Smart Devices

Huawei Indonesia CEO Jacky Chen, third left, accompanied by other executives and models show the latest collection of smart devices during a gathering in North Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on December 8, 2022. (Heru Andriyanto)

North Tapanuli. While electronic consumer products aren’t the main focus of Huawei’s Indonesian operations, the latest innovations and models help boost their market potential with an open possibility of becoming the market leader for one or two smart devices.

Huawei has been in Indonesia for 22 years to do what it’s best known for: building information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure. But like other Chinese tech companies, it also sells devices -- and figures from the first half of the year aren’t bad at all.

Sales of above $1,000 smartphones rose by 34 percent compared to the first half of 2021, while wearable devices like smartwatches enjoyed 74 percent growth, according to Patrick Ru, the Country Head of Huawei Device Indonesia.

Patrick said more than 70,000 units of fitness tracker Huawei Band 7 have been sold since its launch in June. The fitness band, which Huawei claims is the thinnest in the market, is priced at around Rp 510,000 during the December promo program.

Huawei claims it currently leads the wearable device market in Indonesia.

Huawei laptop is one of the top performers with sales soaring by 86 percent. When market analysts predict the sunset era for tablets, the sale of Huawei MatePad collection grew by 4 percent in the first half of the year.

The latest MatePad model was sold out during the opening day of sale in April, Patrick said without going into details.

“We are thankful for the great enthusiasm Indonesian customers have shown to our reliable devices that we deliver continuously to the Indonesian market,” Patrick said during a recent gathering with the media in the North Sumatra district of North Tapanuli.