Pakistan’s Top Clerics Say VPNs Violate Islamic Law

Associated Press
November 18, 2024 | 11:23 pm
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the side of a road for security, ahead of Feb. 8 general elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on the side of a road for security, ahead of Feb. 8 general elections, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Islamabad. Pakistan's top body of clerics has declared the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, against Islamic laws, officials said Monday, as the Ministry of Interior sought a ban on the service that helps people evade censorship in countries with tight internet controls.

Raghib Naeemi, the chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, which advises the government on religious issues, said that Shariah allows the government to prevent actions that lead to the “spread of evil." He added that any platform used for posting content that is controversial, blasphemous, or against national integrity “should be stopped immediately.”

Millions of Pakistanis have been unable to access the X social media platform since February 2023, when the government blocked it ahead of parliamentary elections, except via VPN — a service that hides online activity from anyone else on the internet

Authorities say they are seeking to ban the use of VPNs to curb militancy. However, critics say the proposed ban is part of curbs on freedom of expression.

VPNs are legal in most countries; however, they are outlawed or restricted in places where authorities control internet access or carry out online surveillance and censorship.

Among users of VPNs in Pakistan are supporters of the country's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who have called for a march on Islamabad on Sunday to pressure the government for his release.

Pakistan often suspends mobile phone service during rallies of Khan's supporters. But Naeemi's weekend declaration that the use of VPNs is against Shariah has stunned many.

Naeemi's edict came after the Ministry of Interior wrote a letter to the Ministry of Information and Technology asking for the VPN ban on the grounds that the service is being used by insurgents to propagate their agenda.

It said that “VPNs are increasingly being exploited by terrorists to facilitate violent activities.” The ministry also wants to deny access to “pornographic” and blasphemous content.

Last week, authorities also asked internet users to register VPNs with Pakistan's media regulator, a move that will allow increased surveillance of the users of the internet.

Pakistan is currently battling militants who have stepped up attacks in recent months.

On Friday, a separatist Baloch Liberation Army group attacked troops in Kalat, a district in Balochistan province, triggering an intense shootout in which seven soldiers and six insurgents were killed, according to police and the military. The BLA claimed the attack in a statement.

Pakistan's Top Clerics Say VPNs Violate Islamic Law
