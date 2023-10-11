Pertamina, Garuda Hold Successful Trial for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Jakarta. State-owned energy firm Pertamina and the national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia recently announced that they had held a successful first trial for the use of sustainable aviation fuel on a commercial plane.

After going through a static test, the first flight trial for sustainable aviation fuel was a success, according to Pertamina.

The flight test took place at Garuda Maintenance facility aeroasia Hangar 4 at the Soekarno-Hatta airport on Oct. 4. The team tested the fuel through a ground round and flight test on Garuda’s Boeing 737-00 NG. The test lasted for around an hour with the aircraft flying over Pelabuhan Ratu and eventually returning to the Soekarno-Hatta airport.

The PT LAPI ITB reported that the test had positive results, paving the way for sustainable aviation fuel to be used in Garuda’s commercial flights. Irfan Setiaputra, the chief executive officer at Garuda, the trial run of the J2.4 bioavtur sustainable aviation fuel is part of the company’s decarbonization commitment.

Advertisement

“This is a milestone that we have been waiting for. This certainly gives us optimism to realize green energy in the national aviation ecosystem to support Indonesia’s goal of reaching net zero emission by 2060,” Irfan said.

“With such results, Garuda Indonesia is ready to explore the use of sustainable aviation fuel in the operations of our commercial flights,” Irfan said while adding that its implementation would also take into account the assessments of the corporate sector’s readiness.

According to Pertamina president director Nicke WIdyawati, sustainable aviation fuel is a cross-sub-holding innovation at the company.

The green refinery facility at Kilang Pertamina Internasional (Kilang Cilacap) produces sustainable aviation fuel using a co-processing ester and fatty acid (HEFA) method. Pertamina Patra Niaga will then sell the fuel to the Indonesian aviation industry. According to Nicke, sustainable aviation fuel produces less emission than fossil fuel.

“This shows our commitment to take the lead on renewable fuel development, particularly aviation fuel. Pertamina’s success in producing sustainable aviation fuel is the first in Southeast Asia. Hopefully, we can use sustainable aviation fuel in commercial fuels soon as a major milestone in Indonesia’s green development energy and contribute to the decarbonization program,” Nicke said.











SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: