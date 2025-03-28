Prabowo Signs Regulation to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto on Friday signed a government regulation aimed at protecting children in the digital space by restricting their access to social media platforms.

The signing ceremony took place at the State Palace in Jakarta, where around a hundred children were invited to enjoy traditional games and toys -- symbolizing a return to safer, more grounded forms of play.

“This type of regulation has already been implemented in several other countries. Major nations have acted ahead of us to safeguard their children,” Prabowo said in his speech.

While acknowledging that technology drives progress and makes life more convenient, Prabowo warned that it can also pose significant risks to children if left unregulated.

“Without proper oversight, technology can negatively impact the psychological well-being and mental health of our children,” he said.

The new regulation requires parental or teacher approval for children to access social media platforms. It aims to prevent social media addiction and shield minors from harmful or inappropriate online content.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), 12.27 percent of Indonesia’s 221 million internet users are children aged 5 to 12. A 2021 study by Neurosensum revealed that 87 percent of Indonesian children are introduced to social media before the age of 13. UNICEF also reported that 89 percent of children in Indonesia use the internet daily, averaging 5 hours and 24 minutes per day.

The most recent BPS data from 2024 shows that 61.65 percent of students use the internet primarily for social media, while only 27.53 percent use it for online learning.

In response to these concerning trends, the government has moved to enforce stricter measures. Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid confirmed that the regulation restricts social media use for children under the age of 16.

