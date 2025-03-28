Prabowo Signs Regulation to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children

Ricki Putra Harahap
March 28, 2025 | 7:57 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto announces the issuance of the government regulation on child protection in the digital space at the State Palace lawn in Jakarta, Friday, March 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
President Prabowo Subianto announces the issuance of the government regulation on child protection in the digital space at the State Palace lawn in Jakarta, Friday, March 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto on Friday signed a government regulation aimed at protecting children in the digital space by restricting their access to social media platforms.

The signing ceremony took place at the State Palace in Jakarta, where around a hundred children were invited to enjoy traditional games and toys -- symbolizing a return to safer, more grounded forms of play.

“This type of regulation has already been implemented in several other countries. Major nations have acted ahead of us to safeguard their children,” Prabowo said in his speech.

While acknowledging that technology drives progress and makes life more convenient, Prabowo warned that it can also pose significant risks to children if left unregulated.

Advertisement

“Without proper oversight, technology can negatively impact the psychological well-being and mental health of our children,” he said.

The new regulation requires parental or teacher approval for children to access social media platforms. It aims to prevent social media addiction and shield minors from harmful or inappropriate online content.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), 12.27 percent of Indonesia’s 221 million internet users are children aged 5 to 12. A 2021 study by Neurosensum revealed that 87 percent of Indonesian children are introduced to social media before the age of 13. UNICEF also reported that 89 percent of children in Indonesia use the internet daily, averaging 5 hours and 24 minutes per day.

The most recent BPS data from 2024 shows that 61.65 percent of students use the internet primarily for social media, while only 27.53 percent use it for online learning.

In response to these concerning trends, the government has moved to enforce stricter measures. Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid confirmed that the regulation restricts social media use for children under the age of 16.

Tags:
#Politics #Policy #Social
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Offers Help for Quake-Hit Myanmar, Thailand
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Offers Help for Quake-Hit Myanmar, Thailand

 President Prabowo Subianto says Indonesia "stands ready" to provide support after a powerful earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand.
Indonesia Sees Export Opportunities in US ‘Eggflation’
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Sees Export Opportunities in US ‘Eggflation’

 A bird flue outbreak has soared egg prices in the US and this presents an export opportunity for Indonesia, the Agricultural Ministry says.
Prabowo Signs Regulation to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children
Tech 4 hours ago

Prabowo Signs Regulation to Restrict Social Media Use Among Children

 The new regulation requires parental or teacher approval for children to access social media platforms.
No Indonesian Victim in Myanmar, Thailand’s Powerful Quake
News 5 hours ago

No Indonesian Victim in Myanmar, Thailand’s Powerful Quake

 A 7.7-magnitude quake had struck Myanmar in the afternoon local time. The tremors were also felt across the neighboring Thailand.
The Latest: Major Earthquakes Strike Myanmar and Thailand
News 5 hours ago

The Latest: Major Earthquakes Strike Myanmar and Thailand

 The quake struck in the early afternoon, sending people streaming out of buildings and seeking shelter anywhere they could find.
News Index

Most Popular

Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
1
Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
2
Former Governor Ridwan Kamil Denies Affair Allegations, Calls Claims "Malicious Slander"
3
Argentinian and British Nationals Caught in Bali Cocaine Trafficking Ring
4
Indonesia Has to Put A Sum of Money in BRICS’ New Development Bank to Join
5
Indonesia Asks China to Help Fund Giant Sea Wall Project
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED